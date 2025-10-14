The first word in energy - App Image
Energy Transition / CCS

Twelve global majors invested £22bn in low-carbon solutions in 2024

Around 10% of this spend was used to develop a series of carbon capture projects.

October 14th 2025, 7:00 am
2 min read
The Northern Pioneer CO2 transport vessel in Stavanger.© Supplied by Northern Lights/Tom
The Northern Pioneer CO2 transport vessel in Stavanger.

Michael Behr

Renewables Reporter

Twelve of the world’s largest oil and gas companies invested over $30 billion (£22bn) in low-carbon technologies and solutions in 2024.

The Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI), which represents majors, supermajors and state-owned companies, said the figure includes money spent on carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS), renewable energy, carbon-efficient energy management, biofuels and sustainable mobility.

According to its annual Progress Report and independently reviewed emissions data, the investment spend represents 13% year-on-year growth in low-carbon projects and a 19% increase in low-carbon research and development.

Around a quarter of the investment went into renewables, and around 10% went into CCUS.

The OGCI consists of Saudi Aramco, BP, Chevron, CNPC, Eni, Equinor, ExxonMobil, Occidental, Petrobras, Repsol, Shell and TotalEnergies.

The group was formed in 2014 to deliver net-zero actions in line with the Paris Agreement timeframe.

© Supplied by Northern Lights/Scre
CO2 storage tanks at the Northern Lights CCS project in Norway. Norway. Image: Northern Lights CCS

In total, the companies are currently developing over 50 CCUS projects, with the potential to reduce or remove as much as 500 million tonnes of CO2 per year by 2030.

Some of these have already reached operational status or are expected to enter soon, including Northern Lights in Norway, Ravenna CCS in Italy, and STRATOS and LaBarge in the US.

Chairman of the OGCI’s executive committee, Bjorn Otto Sverdrup, said: “OGCI’s latest annual report shows what’s possible when ambition is matched by action.

“Our members have again this year reduced methane emissions and flaring – contributing to a 25% reduction in operated Scope 1 and 2 upstream emissions across the group since 2017.”

The group boss said that the firms he represents are “not stopping there” as he bigged up the importance of carbon-slashing investments.

“To reach net zero operations in the Paris Agreement timeframe, these efforts must extend across the industry,” he added.

“OGDC is building on OGCI’s model, turning collaboration into global action.”

OGCI boast cleaner oil and gas production

In addition, the report said that the 12 OGCI member companies have reduced their aggregate upstream methane intensity by 62% compared to 2017’s figures.

They also brought down routine flaring by 72% and carbon intensity by 24%, the report’s data show, with scope 1 and 2 upstream operated greenhouse gas emissions coming in at 25% lower.

OGCI has also supported local oil and gas operators and partners in countries such as Algeria, Iraq, Kazakhstan, and Egypt to detect, monitor and abate methane emissions through its flagship Satellite Monitoring Campaign and other related initiatives.

Over the past 18 months, OGCI expanded the satellite campaign to include more countries and operators – doubling the number of assets and countries involved and building further momentum among local operators to drive emissions reductions.

A similar initiative, MethaneSAT, was launched last year by US-based Environmental Defence Fund to monitor emissions of the greenhouse gas from at least 80% of the world’s oil and gas production.

