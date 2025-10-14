Eni secures North Sea first as it completes Hewett CCS appraisal 

The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / CCS

Eni secures North Sea first as it completes Hewett CCS appraisal 

Eni was one of 14 firms to secure a licence in 2023.

October 14th 2025, 9:21 am Updated: October 14th 2025, 9:21 am
2 min read
uk ccs round
The 48/29A complex at its Hewett field
Ryan Duff

Ryan Duff

Aberdeen Features Lead

Italian energy giant Eni has become the first firm to drill an appraisal well on a carbon storage licence issued during the first round.

The well was drilled by the Valaris 72 on the Hewett depleted gas field in the Southern North Sea.

The jack-up rig commenced operations at the site in May and extensive data sampling was carried out.

This included cutting 270 ft of core and performing a nitrogen injection test, before plugging and abandoning the well.

The data collected will serve to inform development plans for the wider Bacton CCS project.

As part of the Bacton CCS project, Hewett will support Eni’s ambition to store 10 million tonnes of CO2 per year emitted from the Bacton and wider Thames Estuary area

Located 18 miles off the coast of Norfolk, Hewett was originally operated by Phillips and production from the site started in 1969.

The Valaris 72 © Supplied by Valaris
The Valaris 72 rig.

The field had produced 3.5 trillion cubic feet of gas by the time it permanently shut down in 2023.

Andy Brooks, NSTA director of new ventures, said: “The carbon storage industry has entered an exciting period of delivery, with two multibillion-pound projects getting the go-ahead in the past year, unlocking thousands of supply chain jobs.

“Long-held ambitions for this industry, which is essential to the UK’s energy transition, are rapidly becoming reality.”

Eni secured a licence during the North Sea Transition Authority’s first carbon storage licencing round in 2023.

A total of 14 companies secured 21 licences in the round, which concluded in September 2023.

The Hewett licence was the only one awarded to Eni on this occasion. The first carbon storage round saw 19 companies submit a total of 26 bids for licences.

NSTA new ventures director © Supplied by Paul Glendell / DC T
Andy Brooks, the NSTA’s first director of new ventures.

“The appraisal well on Hewett – the first to be drilled on acreage awarded by the NSTA as part of the world’s first large-scale carbon storage licensing round – is yet another important milestone for the sector as it looks to assess further stores which should progress towards development,” Brooks added.

“The NSTA continues to work with licensees to ensure that their plans are the right ones.”

Earlier this year, BlackRock subsidiary Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) launched a bid to take over a 49.99% stake of Eni’s CCS business, including stakes in the company’s HyNet and Bacton Thames NetZero projects.

The offer, announced in May, would see GIP support investments in the CCUS projects, according to its American investment firm owners.

Tags