Eni secures North Sea first as it completes Hewett CCS appraisal 

Italian energy giant Eni has become the first firm to drill an appraisal well on a carbon storage licence issued during the first round.

The well was drilled by the Valaris 72 on the Hewett depleted gas field in the Southern North Sea.

The jack-up rig commenced operations at the site in May and extensive data sampling was carried out.

This included cutting 270 ft of core and performing a nitrogen injection test, before plugging and abandoning the well.

The data collected will serve to inform development plans for the wider Bacton CCS project.

As part of the Bacton CCS project, Hewett will support Eni’s ambition to store 10 million tonnes of CO2 per year emitted from the Bacton and wider Thames Estuary area

Located 18 miles off the coast of Norfolk, Hewett was originally operated by Phillips and production from the site started in 1969.

© Supplied by Valaris

The field had produced 3.5 trillion cubic feet of gas by the time it permanently shut down in 2023.

Andy Brooks, NSTA director of new ventures, said: “The carbon storage industry has entered an exciting period of delivery, with two multibillion-pound projects getting the go-ahead in the past year, unlocking thousands of supply chain jobs.

“Long-held ambitions for this industry, which is essential to the UK’s energy transition, are rapidly becoming reality.”

Eni secured a licence during the North Sea Transition Authority’s first carbon storage licencing round in 2023.

A total of 14 companies secured 21 licences in the round, which concluded in September 2023.

The Hewett licence was the only one awarded to Eni on this occasion. The first carbon storage round saw 19 companies submit a total of 26 bids for licences.

© Supplied by Paul Glendell / DC T

“The appraisal well on Hewett – the first to be drilled on acreage awarded by the NSTA as part of the world’s first large-scale carbon storage licensing round – is yet another important milestone for the sector as it looks to assess further stores which should progress towards development,” Brooks added.

“The NSTA continues to work with licensees to ensure that their plans are the right ones.”

Earlier this year, BlackRock subsidiary Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) launched a bid to take over a 49.99% stake of Eni’s CCS business, including stakes in the company’s HyNet and Bacton Thames NetZero projects.

The offer, announced in May, would see GIP support investments in the CCUS projects, according to its American investment firm owners.