Energy Transition / CCS

Shanks doubles down on CCUS as UK to ‘build, baby, build’

The hard-to-abate cement industry offers opportunities for CCUS.

October 16th 2025, 4:25 pm
4 min read
Post Thumbnail© Supplied by CCSA
Jessica Mills Davies

London Correspondent

Energy minister Michael Shanks said on Tuesday that the UK government is in “build, baby, build” mode, a retort to US president Donald Trump’s pledge to “drill, baby, drill”.

His comments came on the day that Ed Miliband told an audience of energy professionals in Westminster that the country needed to invest in energy infrastructure.

At the Carbon Capture and Storage Association’s (CCSA) annual conference on Tuesday, the UK minister for energy in the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) described the role carbon sequestration and trading will play in industrial decarbonisation.

Carbon capture technology is the answer to decarbonising heavy industries, according to Shanks – who emphasised Labour’s commitment to investing in communities in the UK’s industrial heartlands – as a means to maintain jobs in industry while cutting emissions.

Shanks said the government is in delivery mode, getting projects off the ground to deliver results. He said he is actively signing contracts to advance major projects, reaffirming his determination “to get this industry moving”.

© Supplied by Heidelberg Materials
The Heidelberg Materials Padeswood cement factory in North Wales, part of the HyNet carbon capture and storage industrial cluster.

Discussing a visit to the Heidelberg Materials’ Padeswood Cement Works in north Wales, Shanks said the UK is in “build, baby, build” mode. As a result, he expects demand for cement and other industrial materials to rise.

Heidelberg Materials is building the world’s first carbon-capture facility to decarbonise cement production, which is expected to enable the production of “net zero cement” for the construction industry from 2029.

In September, the company reached a final investment decision with the UK government to build the world’s first carbon-capture facility for decarbonising cement, and is due to start construction later this year. The facility will produce decarbonised cement product evoZero.

© Supplied by HyNet
A map showing carbon capture and hydrogen projects in the north west of England which form part of the HyNet industrial cluster. Image: HyNet North West

That project is slated to safeguard more than 200 jobs and create a surplus 500 more during construction.

The waste carbon captured from the process will be compressed and transported in an underground pipeline under the seabed in Liverpool Bay for storage as part of HyNet North West.

In 2023, the cement industry emitted 2.4 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, accounting for approximately 6% of global emissions, according to data from organisations such as the International Energy Agency.

Those emissions are primarily produced from the chemical process in the cement manufacturing process, which Heidelberg said cannot be replaced by renewables.

The Padeswood facility is estimated to capture approximately 95% of the CO2 emissions in the cement production process, produced from biomass fuels such as domestic food, wood and paper waste that cannot be recycled.

Changing minds

On Tuesday, Shanks said apprentices at the facility “understood the opportunity” created by the emerging carbon capture, usage and storage (CCUS) industry.

He highlighted the government’s commitment to invest in industrial communities, saying CCUS offers opportunities for the next generation “without having to move”.

Shanks acknowledged that more must be done to raise public awareness of the role of CCUS in tackling climate change and creating economic prosperity.

He referenced the latest public attitudes tracker, which has consistently highlighted a relative lack of awareness and recent diminishing support for CCUS among the public, and said industry must “make the case” for the sector.

He discussed the need for international collaboration, noting discussions at the G20 summit around an interconnected global CCUS sector.

© DC Thomson
Chancellor Rachel Reeves visits St Fergus gas terminal after Labour pledged £200m of funding to Acorn carbon capture project – which could bring thousands of jobs to the north-east of Scotland.

Twelve of the world’s largest oil and gas companies invested over $30 billion (£22bn) in low-carbon technologies and solutions in 2024, a tenth of which went to CCUS technologies, according to the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative and independent data.

The UK government, meanwhile, announced nearly £21.7bn of funding for the first CCUS and hydrogen projects in the UK last autumn.

The CCSA called on the government to step forward and set out a clear route to market and allocation timetable for projects and clusters, saying that the development funding committed in the spending review to the Acorn and Viking projects must now be allocated.

CCSA chief executive Olivia Powis said: “This is a defining moment for the UK’s CCUS industry.

“We’re moving from ambition to action, with projects breaking ground, investments flowing and jobs being created across our industrial regions.

“CCUS isn’t just about cutting emissions; it’s about securing the future of UK industry, driving regional growth and positioning Britain as a global leader in clean technologies.”

