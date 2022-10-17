Equinor appoints new president of US offshore wind

Equinor has appointed Molly Morris as its new president for US offshore wind, who will take on the role from the start of next year.

Succeeding her current boss, Siri Espedal Kindem, Ms Morris will be promoted from her current position as special advisor.

Joining the company in 2008, the soon-to-be president for US offshore wind has taken on a number of responsibilities during her time with the company, including, overseeing one of the company’s commodities trading desks in Stamford, CT, working as Senior Vice President, Crude, Liquids and Products in Norway and taking on a leadership role in Equinor’s priority focus on sustainability.

The Villanova University Bachelor of Science with a degree in Chemical Engineering, said: “Equinor is leading a new industry in the United States that is creating thousands of jobs while generating homegrown, renewable energy for millions of Americans.

“I’m excited to ensure that Equinor continues to successfully develop its current portfolio of offshore wind projects and build on this record of achievement as offshore wind development expands to new and exciting markets in the United States.”

This comes as Equinor develops the Empire Wind 1, Empire Wind 2 and Beacon Wind 1 projects, which together will produce enough electricity to power approximately two million homes.

Equinor claims that Empire wind will power more than a million New York homes when completed while Beacon wind will provide enough power for a million homes in New York City by the end of the decade, delivering a combined output of 3.2 gigawatts of renewable energy.

Ms Morris’ predecessor said: “One of my main priorities has been to build a strong leadership team and to find a local successor for my position to continue shaping and guiding the development of our US renewables business. Molly has established a strong track record of success in each position she has held at Equinor and is ideally placed to take on this role.

“As Special Advisor for the past five months, she has had the opportunity to learn about the growing renewables business and become deeply involved in the development of Equinor’s offshore wind business in the US, ensuring a smooth leadership transition.”

Pål Eitrheim, EVP, Renewables at Equinor added: ”Under Siri’s leadership, Equinor has achieved several significant milestones, including the selection of Empire 2 and Beacon 1 to provide New York with offshore wind power in one of the largest ever renewable energy procurements in the U.S. I thank Siri for taking Equinor’s position as a leader in the U.S. offshore wind industry to the next level.”

“Molly has a deep understanding of US energy markets which makes her well-positioned to take on this role at this juncture in Equinor’s growth in the US renewables sector.”