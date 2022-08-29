Northern Lights signs ‘world’s first’ cross-border CCS transport agreement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / Europe

Northern Lights signs ‘world’s first’ cross-border CCS transport agreement

Energy majors behind the Northern Lights project have signed what they say is the world’s first commercial agreement on cross-border CO2 transportation and storage with Norwegian chemical group Yara.
By Andrew Dykes
29/08/2022, 7:44 am Updated: 29/08/2022, 10:58 am
© Supplied by Northern LightsYara Sluiskil. Netherlands.
Yara Sluiskil. Netherlands.

Energy majors behind the Northern Lights project have signed what they say is the world’s first commercial agreement on cross-border CO2 transportation and storage with Norwegian chemical group Yara.

The Northern Lights joint venture, co-owned by Equinor (OSL:EQNR), Shell (LON:SHEL) and TotalEnergies (PAR:TTE), hailed the agreement as an important step for the development of large-scale decarbonisation of heavy industry.

Yara and Northern Lights have agreed on the main commercial terms to transport CO2 captured from Yara Sluiskil, an ammonia and fertiliser plant in the Netherlands, and permanently store it under the seabed off the coast of Norway.

Equinor president and CEO Anders Opedal said the agreement was a “a major milestone” for the development of carbon capture, transport and storage.

“With the first commercial agreement for transportation and storage of CO2, we open a value chain that is critical for the world to reach net zero by 2050. Together with our partners, we are building infrastructure to decarbonise industry and energy, securing industrial activity and jobs in a low carbon future,” he added.

© Supplied by Northern Lights
Yara CO2 transport agreement.

From early 2025, 800,000 tonnes of CO2 will be captured, compressed and liquefied in the Netherlands, and then transported by ship to the terminal for storages at 2,600 metres under the seabed on the Norwegian continental shelf.

The first phase of the project is scheduled to begin coming on stream in 2024, with the ability to handle 1.5 million tons of CO2 per year.

Current customers within Norway also include capture of CO2 at the Norcem cement factory in Brevik and at a Fortum waste-to-energy plant in Oslo.

With the volumes from Yara, this phase has reached full capacity and the venture is now working to mature phase 2 for a final investment decision (FID) that would increase total capacity to 5-6 million tonnes CO2 per year.

However, scaling up to this level will require further work at the receiving terminal, offshore pipeline, and the umbilical to the offshore template to accommodate the additional volumes.

“Developing CO2 transportation and storage services is crucial for decarbonizing European industry: we are pleased to welcome Yara as first commercial partner for Northern Lights, which will help support its decarbonization strategy,” said TotalEnergies chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanné.

“TotalEnergies aims to develop a CO2 storage capacity of more than 10 million tons per year by 2030, both for its own facilities and for its customers, in line with its ambition to get to net zero by 2050, together with society.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts