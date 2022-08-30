Neptune backs Horisont CCS project in Norway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / Europe

Neptune backs Horisont CCS project in Norway

Neptune Energy and Horisont Energy have signed a memorandum of understanding that will see the two work together to progress the Errai carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in Norway.
By Andrew Dykes
30/08/2022, 7:08 am
Rendering of the Errai terminal. Finnmark, Norway.

First mooted by Horisont Energi last year, Errai could see between 4-8 million tonnes of CO2 stored annually with the potential to scale up further in later phases.

The project includes an onshore terminal for intermediate CO2 storage, with the intention to permanently store the CO2 in an offshore reservoir.

The terminal would be capable of receiving CO2 from European and domestic customers, including from a planned CO2 terminal at the Port of Rotterdam.

Several onshore locations in Southern Norway are being evaluated for the terminal.

Neptune brings subsurface and CCS experience to the project, having conducted CO2 reinjection at the K12-B gas field in the Dutch North Sea for the last 14 years. It is also a partner in the Norwegian Snøhvit field, which has been reinjecting CO2 since 2008.

Horisont CEO Bjørgulf Haukelidsæter Eidesen said: “We are delighted that Neptune Energy chose to work with us on this large-scale industrial CCS project. There is a growing demand for CO2 storage in the market. We believe that this project and our other CCS activities are essential for the net zero transition.”

Neptune’s managing director for Norway and the UK, Odin Estensen added: “Sharing the vision of carbon neutrality, Neptune is excited to partner up with Horisont Energi. We look forward to leveraging both our oil and gas operations capabilities as well as our significant experience of operating carbon capture and storage activities.

“Errai complements Neptune’s strategy to store more carbon than is emitted from our operations and from the use of our sold products by 2030.”

Horisont is behind another Norwegian CCS project – the 100 million tonne Polaris venture – off the coast of Finnmark in northern Norway, backed by Equinor and Vår Energi.

The project secured a carbon storage exploration licence earlier this year.

The scheme will be linked to a corresponding site producing blue ammonia and blue hydrogen in Hammerfest, fed by gas from the Melkøya LNG plant. Horisont intends to take a final investment decision on the Barents Blue scheme by the end of this year, with a view to first ammonia production by 2025.

A green hydrogen production facility in Finnmark is also in the works.

