Onshore terminal selected for major Norwegian CCS project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / Europe

Onshore terminal selected for major Norwegian CCS project

Plans for a major European carbon capture and storage (CCS) project have taken a step forward with the signing of an option agreement for an onshore terminal.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
06/01/2023, 11:13 am Updated: 06/01/2023, 11:14 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Neptune EnergyErrai CCS
Project Errai aims to store between 4 and 8 million tons of CO2 a year.

Plans for a major European carbon capture and storage (CCS) project have taken a step forward with the signing of an option agreement for an onshore terminal.

Horisont Energi, lead for the Errai CCS scheme, has struck a deal with Haugaland Næringspark to use a receiving station in Gismarvik, on the west coast of Norway.

Surplus carbon would be transported to the terminal, where it would be stored intermediately, before being injected into reservoirs under the North Sea.

Errai is the first commercial CO2 storage project in Norway, and could have a major impact on the development of the carbon market in Europe.

Initial plans are for the project to store between 4 and 8 million tonnes of CO2 annually, with the potential to store more in later phases.

Horisont Energi is partnered up with Neptune Energy on Errai, with the North Sea operator holding a 40% share in the scheme.

The company aims to store more carbon than is emitted from the production and use of its sold product by 2030.

Neptune’s managing director for Norway and the UK, Odin Estensen said: “This is an important step for the development of large-scale carbon capture and storage, and paves the way for a value chain that is crucial for reaching the climate target of net zero emissions by 2050.

“We look forward to leveraging both our oil and gas operations capabilities as well as our significant global experience from operating carbon capture and storage activities.”

The Errai partners recently submitted an application to the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy for storage of CO2 on the Norwegian continental shelf.

Awards are expected to be announced during the first half of 2023, with project start up slated for 2026.

Much of the required infrastructure is already in place at Gismarvik, with access to fibre, electricity, water, and sewage, and a large harbour basin with deep-sea quay.

The terminal will receive CO2 from both European and Norwegian customers, including from a similar facility planned for the Port of Rotterdam.

Bjorgulf Haukelidsæter Eidesen, managing director of Horisont Energi, said: “We are pleased to announce this agreement with Haugaland Næringspark after a thorough process to find a suitable site for this large carbon capture and storage project.

“This will be an exciting contribution to the work of developing new green industry and infrastructure in Rogaland. We see increasing demand for CO2 storage in Europe and we will build up a European value chain in the market for carbon capture and storage. This can play a key role in the transition to net zero emissions.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts