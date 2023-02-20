Neptune strengthens CCS ties with Horisont, E.ON

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / Europe

Neptune strengthens CCS ties with Horisont, E.ON

By Andrew Dykes
20/02/2023, 7:47 am
© Supplied by Neptune EnergyErrai CCS
Project Errai aims to store between 4 and 8 million tons of CO2 a year.

Horisont Energi and Neptune Energy have agreed to co-operate with energy major E.ON to develop a European value chain for carbon capture and storage (CCS).

Horisont said Monday that the new memorandum of understanding (MoU) would see the it build on existing cooperation with E.ON and bring in Neptune Energy – a partner in its Errai CCS project – to tie in further opportunities in Europe.

The agreement covers several areas including the development, financing, and funding of a complete value chain for CO2 handling.

First mooted by the Norwegian developer last year, Errai would be the first commercial CCS project in the country and could see between 4-8 million tonnes of CO2 stored annually with the potential to scale up further in later phases.

Under a partnership agreed in 2022, Neptune would act as operator of the project.

Meanwhile a new terminal in Norway would be capable of receiving CO2 from European and domestic customers, including from a planned CO2 terminal at the Port of Rotterdam.

An update on the licensing process is expected later this year.

CO2 volumes are already being agreed. In November Horisont signed a letter of intent with E.ON for sequestration services of more than 1 million tonnes of CO2 planned to originate from the German group’s European customers by 2030, with first volumes beginning in 2027 and gradually increasing.

“Our cooperation with E.ON and Neptune Energy is already strong. Through this MoU we are expanding the cooperation to include three experienced energy companies. Together we will strengthen our position to establish a European CCS value-chain business. In case of license award of Errai, a possible direct participation by E.ON would further strengthen the commercial basis for this project,” said Horisont chief executive Bjørgulf Haukelidsæter Eidesen, CEO at Horisont Energi.

Neptune Energy managing director for the UK and Norway, Odin Estensen, added: “A partnership with energy major E.ON will strengthen our ambition to establish Norway’s first commercial carbon storage project. This could be a key contributor to Neptune’s 2030 goal of storing more carbon than is emitted from our operations and from use of the oil and gas products we sell.”

