Crown Prince inaugurates first CO2 shipment at Denmark’s Greensand CCS scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / Europe

Crown Prince inaugurates first CO2 shipment at Denmark’s Greensand CCS scheme

By Andrew Dykes
08/03/2023, 12:01 pm Updated: 08/03/2023, 12:24 pm
© Supplied by Richard LongdenThe SIRI Platform is part of Denmark's Project Greensand CCS development
The SIRI Platform is part of Denmark's Project Greensand CCS development

‘Big moment’ hailed as Danish CCS project injects CO2 from an Ineos chemicals site in Belgium – marking the first major cross-border transport and storage of emissions in Europe.

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark officially initiated the “world first” event in Esbjerg, which saw captured CO2 emissions from Belgium injected at the Nini field off Denmark as part of the Project Greensand carbon capture and storage (CCS) scheme.

Developed by INEOS and Wintershall Dea, lead partners in the Project Greensand consortium, the project has the potential to lock away between 0.45 to 1.45 million tonnes per year by late 2025-26.

By the end of 2030, this could climb to up to 8 million tonnes of CO2 per year – more than 13% of Denmark’s total annual emissions.

As in this case, it also offers a route for other emitters across Europe to decarbonise. Wednesday’s demonstration shows for the first time the feasibility of CO2 storage, with emissions captured at an INEOS Oxide site in Antwerp, Belgium, transported by ship to Esbjerg, and finally stored at Nini West in the North Sea.

Permission for trial injection was first granted in December, and Energy Voice visited the facility last month for a closer look.

Commenting on the first CO2 shipment, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen noted: “This is a big moment for Europe’s green transition, and for our clean tech industry. The first ever full value chain, for carbon capture and storage in Europe.

“You are showing that it can be done. That we can grow our industry through innovation and competition, and at the same time, remove carbon emissions from the atmosphere, through ingenuity and cooperation. This is what Europe’s competitive sustainability is all about.”

The Commission estimates that the EU will need to capture and store up to 300 million tonnes of CO2 per year by 2050 to meet its climate goals.

Ineos boss Jim Ratcliffe added: “This important milestone firmly demonstrates that CCS is a technology that can deliver on a global scale. The task at hand for the industry and policymakers is now to support the continued development and deployment of CCS as an essential tool to mitigate climate change.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts