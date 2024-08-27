Wood completes assessment of three Norwegian CCS projects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / CCS / Europe

Wood completes assessment of three Norwegian CCS projects

By Michael Behr
27/08/2024, 7:05 am
© Supplied by EquinorThe Northern Lights CCS project in Norway.
Aberdeen-based Wood (LON: WG) has successfully assessed the technical feasibility of three carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

The company has advanced the Trudvang, Luna and Havstjerne CCS projects, which combined can store up to 21 million tonnes of CO2 annually, the equivalent of nearly half of Norway’s total CO2 emissions in 2023 (46.6 million tonnes).

Wood’s techno-economic assessments – the method for evaluating the economic performance of technology – have laid the groundwork for sustainable CO2 transportation solutions, enabling the projects to progress to the next stage of development.

The assessment included cutting-edge flow assurance simulations, development of CO2 specifications, specialised subsea field layouts and innovative marine loading and offloading solutions.

Executive president of consulting at Wood Azad Hessamodini said: “I am incredibly proud of our advisory team’s dedication and expertise, which have been instrumental in driving these projects forward.

“Our long-standing presence in the North Sea, combined with the strategic scopes of work we have secured in the Norwegian Continental Shelf, underscore our commitment to bringing investible and scalable decarbonisation solution to the region. We are honoured to support Norway in its journey towards a low carbon future.”

The CCS licenses are owned by Sval, Storegga and Var Energi (Trudvang), Wintershall Dea and Total (Luna) and Wintershall Dea and Altera (Havstjerne).

Wood’s technical experts from Stavanger, Sandefjord, Galway, Aberdeen and Reading are working together to deliver these scopes.

Recent years have seen Norway become a global leader in CCS. The country is at the centre of a cross-border transport agreement along with Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands and Sweden.

Notably, this deal did not involve the UK, raising fears that the British CCS industry could fall behind those of other North Sea players.

With Norway positioning itself as a global hub for CCS, the UK will need to overcome regulatory and technological hurdles to develop a competitive CO2 storage industry of its own.

