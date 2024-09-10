Denmark’s Project Greensand CCS completes pilot phase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / CCS / Europe

Denmark’s Project Greensand CCS completes pilot phase

By Mathew Perry
10/09/2024, 8:07 am
© Supplied by INEOSProject Greensand CCS in the Danish North Sea.
Project Greensand CCS in the Danish North Sea.

A world first pilot project in Denmark has proven the feasibility of safely storing captured carbon dioxide (CO2) deep beneath the North Sea seabed.

The results, announced today, mark a significant milestone in the fight against climate change.

Project Greensand successfully injected CO2 into a reservoir 1,800 meters below the seabed.

The project is a joint venture involving 23 partners including INEOS Energy and Wintershall Dea (now Harbour Energy).

Testing and verification by independent experts confirmed that injected CO2 remained securely trapped, demonstrating the potential for long-term carbon capture and storage (CCS).

INEOS Energy commercial director Mads Gade said the results are an “important step”.

“We now have documentation that we have a well-functioning storage for CO2 in the North Sea subsoil, where large amounts of CO2 that would otherwise have been emitted into the atmosphere can be safely and permanently stored,”

© Supplied by INEOS
Denmark’s Greensand CCS project, which enabled the first major cross-border transport and storage of CO2 in Europe.

“We can see that the stored CO2 behaves as expected in the reservoir 1,800 metres below the seabed.

“That confidence gives us a solid foundation to take the next steps that will be crucial for CCS in Denmark”

Denmark offshore CCS

The project’s success builds upon Denmark’s pioneering role in CCS technology.

In March 2023, Project Greensand became the first in the world to store captured CO2 offshore.

INEOS, the leading partner in Project Greensand, has already submitted an application for approval to store up to 400,000 tonnes of CO2 per year in the North Sea by the end of 2025 or early 2026.

The long-term goal is to store up to 8 million tonnes annually.

Gade said Denmark has moved to the “the forefront of CCS in the world” through Greensand.

“We are keen to continue this momentum with an ambition that Greensand will be the first CO2 storage facility in operation in the EU, and we are now awaiting the Danish authorities’ approval of a permanent storage,” Gade said.

“This is an important step, because if Denmark takes just 5% of a future CCS market in Europe, it could mean up to 9,000 jobs, with an economic potential of DKK 50 billion (£5.65bn).”

Beyond offshore storage, Denmark is also exploring the potential for underground CO2 storage on land.

The country has granted exploration licenses for a land-based reservoir in Jutland, where the lessons learned from Project Greensand will be applied.

Other countries pursuing offshore CCS in the North Sea include Norway through Equinor’s Northern Lights project, and the UK.

This week UK energy secretary Ed Miliband proposed the first offshore CCS licences for Track-1 projects HyNet and the East Coast Cluster, but the industry is still awaiting further clarity on funding from the government.

 

 

