Energy Transition / CCS / Europe

‘Proof of a scalable industry’: Norway’s Northern Lights CCS project stores first CO2 volumes

The Equinor, Shell and TotalEnergies Northern Lights joint venture project is aiming for an initial CO2 storage capacity of 1.5 million tonnes per year.

August 25th 2025, 11:37 am Updated: August 25th 2025, 11:37 am
3 min read
CO2 storage tanks at the Northern Lights CCS project in Norway.© Supplied by Northern Lights
CO2 storage tanks at the Northern Lights CCS project in Norway.

Mathew Perry

The Northern Lights carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in Norway has stored its first volumes of CO2 offshore.

Swedish cement maker Heidelberg Materials is providing the first volumes of captured CO2 for Northern Lights from its cement plant in Brevik.

The captured CO2 is transported via ships before it is then offloaded and transported through a 100km pipeline and injected into the Aurora reservoir under the North Sea.

Oil and gas operators Equinor, Shell and TotalEnergies are behind the joint venture project, which is located in Øygarden near the city of Bergen.

The Equinor-led project is the world’s first commercial CO2 transportation and storage facility.

The “fully booked” first phase of the Northern Lights project will see the facility reach a capacity of 1.5 million tonnes of CO2 stored per year.

Equinor chief executive Anders Opedal said the first storage of CO2 at Northern Lights marks a “major milestone” for the project.

“This demonstrates the viability of carbon capture, transport and storage as a scalable industry,” Opedal said.

The Northern Pioneer CO2 transport vessel in Stavanger. © Supplied by Northern Lights/Tom
The Northern Pioneer CO2 transport vessel in Stavanger.

“With the support from the Norwegian government and in close collaboration with our partners, we have successfully transformed this project from concept to reality.”

Northern Lights CCS expansion

The Norwegian government approved an expansion of Northern Lights earlier in June, which will increase storage capacity to at least 5 million tonnes of CO2 per year.

The Northern Lights joint venture partners made the final investment decision for the second phase in March.

The decision came after securing a transport and storage agreement with Sweden’s Stockholm Exergi covering up to 900,000 tonnes of CO2 annually.

© Supplied by Northern Lights/Scre
CO2 storage tanks at the Northern Lights CCS project in Norway. Norway. Image: Northern Lights CCS

Shell executive vice president for low carbon solutions Anna Mascolo said the “surging demand” for storage capacity at Northern Lights will see its second phase store the equivalent of 10% of Norway’s annual CO2 equivalent emissions.

Europe’s CCS ambitions

The Northern Lights CO2 storage milestone comes after similar progress at Denmark’s first offshore CCS facility, Project Greensand.

The Ineos and Harbour Energy-led project reached a final investment decision in December last year, and later secured its first cross-border CO2 storage agreement.

With Norway and Denmark ploughing ahead, the UK is also scaling up its CCS ambitions.

The UK government has reached financial terms with two CCS projects in England, including the £2 billion HyNet cluster and the £4bn East Coast Cluster.

Other UK CCS projects in development include the Acorn project in Scotland and Harbour Energy’s Viking CCS in the Humber.

Northern Lights partners Equinor and TotalEnergies are working with BP on the CO2 transport and storage component of the East Coast Cluster, known as the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP).

Meanwhile, Shell is partnering with Storegga, Harbour Energy and North Sea Midstream Partners on the Acorn CCS project, centred on the St Fergus gas plant near Peterhead.

Elsewhere in Europe, HyNet developer Eni is progressing the Ravenna CCS project in Italy, while a consortium of Dutch firms is developing the Porthos CCS project in the Netherlands.

