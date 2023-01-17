Adnoc strikes carbon-to-rock deal with 44.01

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / Middle East

Adnoc strikes carbon-to-rock deal with 44.01

Adnoc has struck a deal with 44.01 to bring technology to Fujairah to transform CO2 into rock.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
17/01/2023, 7:31 am Updated: 17/01/2023, 7:45 am
© Supplied by ADNOCAdnoc ghasha

The carbon captured and mineralisation (CCM) project will start in January 2023. Adnoc will work on the plan with 44.01, in addition to Fujairah Natural Resources Corp. (FNRC) and Masdar.

It made the announcement at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), currently under way. It will be the first CCM project in the Middle East.

The pilot project involves capturing CO2, dissolving it in seawater and then injecting it into peridotite formations. It should then mineralise and be incapable of returning into the atmosphere.

Masdar will provide solar power for the Fujairah-based project. The location was based on the abundance of peridotite.

44.01 founder and CEO Talal Hasan said removing CO2 from the atmosphere “is vital if we are to halt and ultimately reverse climate change. Unlike CO2 storage, mineralization removes CO2 permanently by turning it into rock, minimizing the need for long-term monitoring and insurance.”

The work in Fujairah will provide a test for the company’s technology at scale, Hasan said. Ultimately, it would be able to offer “a safe, cost-effective, natural solution for eliminating captured CO2 internationally”.

Adnoc CTO Sophie Hildebrand said the company was “committed to finding new ways to decarbonize our operations, while meeting our responsibility to supply vital energy to the world”.

Hildebrand noted Adnoc’s recent commitment to invest $15 billion in reducing its carbon footprint. Adnoc has set a goal of net zero by 2050.

44.01 won the 2022 Earthshot prize, it was announced in December 2022. Hasan at the time said the challenge was “to scale our solution internationally, and the Earthshot Prize will help us to do just that”.

The company aims to have mineralised 1 billion tonnes of CO2 by 2040. It carried out its test pilot work in Oman.

