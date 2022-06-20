Exxon, Neptune and more sign agreement on large North Sea CCS project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / UK

Exxon, Neptune and more sign agreement on large North Sea CCS project

Exxon Mobil and Neptune Energy are among those who have today signed an agreement to progress a large-scale CCS project in the North Sea.
By Allister Thomas
20/06/2022, 11:00 am Updated: 20/06/2022, 11:13 am
© Supplied by Neptune Energyexxon neptune ccs
The L10-A complex

Rosewood Exploration and EBN Capital also put pen to paper on the L10 carbon capture and storage project in the Dutch sector.

L10 has potential to store 4-5 million tonnes of CO2 per year, with a concept selection expected this year, ready for front-end engineering design (FEED) by year-end.

The partners will then submit a carbon storage licence application.

Exploratory discussions are underway with industrial emitters ahead of an upcoming funding round with the Dutch government.

If developed, Neptune said the project would be one of the largest CCS facilities in the Dutch North Sea and could meet more than 50% of the CO2 reduction targeted by the Dutch industrial sector.

Lex de Groot, Neptune Energy managing director in the Netherlands, said: “CCS is crucial for achieving the Dutch climate goals for 2030.

“This Cooperation Agreement is a significant step in the development of the Neptune-operated L10 project which supports our strategy to go beyond net zero and store more carbon than is emitted from our operations, scope 1, and sold products, scope 3, by 2030.

“After the successful feasibility study, we can now combine our knowledge in the field of CCS with these parties. This next important step will enable us to jointly develop one of the largest CCS facilities in the North Sea.

“The reuse of our existing infrastructure means that, together, we can help achieve the climate goals, but also ensure this part of the energy transition becomes cleaner, cheaper and faster.”

Neptune Energy has previously said it seeks to go “beyond net zero” – storing more carbon than it emits from its operations and the products it sells –  by 2030.

The operator said its plans for two carbon capture and storage sites (CCS) – DelpHYnus in the UK and L10 in the Netherlands – could see it store nine million tonnes of CO2 annually by the end of the decade, which would exceed its direct emissions (Scope 1) and emissions from its products (Scope 3).

Dan Ammann, president of Exxon Mobil’s low carbon solutions business, said: “Exxon Mobil welcomes the opportunity to collaborate with industry and the government in support of the L10 carbon capture and storage project.

“Carbon capture and storage is a proven, ready-to-deploy technology that can help reduce emissions in some of the highest-emitting sectors and advance society’s net-zero goals.”

