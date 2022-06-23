Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / UK

Aberdeen firm North Star awards £2m deal for new vessels to join renewables fleet

Aberdeen firm, North Star, has awarded a £2 million contract to Alicat Workboats for the construction of two new daughter crafts to join its renewables fleet.
By Ryan Duff
24/06/2022, 12:01 am Updated: 24/06/2022, 7:41 am
North Star's Andrew Duncan shaking hands with Alicat's Simon Coote, flanked either side by Chartwell Marine's Guido De Mola on the left and Andy Page on the right.

The Chartwell-designed vessels are bound for the Dogger Bank Wind Farm, on course to be the largest of its kind in the world, on the north-east coast of England next year.

Alicat Workboats won a competitive tender to build an initial two daughter vessels last year. These are powered by a game-changing hybrid-powered system, developed by leading sustainable naval architect Chartwell Marine, in collaboration with North Star.

Alicat director Simon Coote said: “This commitment from North Star helps to sustain our business for a further two years, creating new employment opportunities and securing our workforce for the long term.”

The Renewables Fleet

The partnership with Chartwell Marine and the Aberdeen-based firm has resulted in the construction of high-performance vessels that combine diesel and electric outboard propulsion, a first for the offshore wind market.

A design of the new Alicat daughter craft.

The four-ship fleet of service operation vessels (SOVs), provides state-of-the-art comfort and accommodation for wind farm technicians working in the field and encompasses the latest green technologies to integrate and futureproof for zero-emission fuels in the future.

Andrew Duncan, renewables director at North Star said: “As the UK’s largest offshore infrastructure support vessel operator, we have a proven track record of successfully delivering multiple new build projects simultaneously and therefore we have incredibly high standards for those we engage with to help achieve and maintain this.”

Dogger Bank K2 Management © Supplied by Aibel
An artist’s impression of Dogger Bank

Purpose-built for offshore wind operations and maintenance, the fleet is set to be delivered to Dogger Bank partners Equinor, SSE Renewables and Eni, in February 2023. The four vessels, designed to Chartwell Daughter Craft specifications, will support operations with the safe transfer of maintenance technicians and equipment between the SOVs and wind turbines at Dogger Bank during phases A, B, and C, providing further flexibility in the field when it comes to personnel deployment and logistics.

Steve Wilson, project director for Dogger Bank, said: “It’s great to see North Star strengthening our future operational fleet with additional daughter craft from Alicat, while supporting new job opportunities with the Great Yarmouth-based marine specialist. Our vessels will be critical to the safe and efficient operation of the world’s largest offshore wind farm when they enter service from next year onwards.”

