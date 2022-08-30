Mitsubishi bags FEED contract for Peterhead power and CCS plant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / UK

Mitsubishi bags FEED contract for Peterhead power and CCS plant

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) has secured an engineering and design contract for a gas power and CO2 capture plant planned at Peterhead.
By Andrew Dykes
30/08/2022, 12:40 pm
MHI, together with its group engineering division MHIENG, will provide front end engineering and design (FEED) for gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) units and carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology used in the pioneering north-east project.

Developers SSE Thermal and Equinor submitted a planning application for the proposed 910 megawatt (MW) 910MW Peterhead Carbon Capture Power Station in March.

The unit would repurpose the site of an existing 1,180MW gas-fired plant which first became operational in 1982.

The new scheme is expected to capture up to 1.5 million tonnes of CO2 per year, which would be transported and sequestered underground in the North Sea. the amount represents about 5% of the UK Government’s 2030 target for CCS.

It would hook up to the Scottish Cluster’s CO2 transport and storage infrastructure, including the nearby Acorn project.

The project could be the first of its kind in Scotland and is seeking government support through the second stage of the administration’s CCS funding process, dubbed Track 2.

In delivering its FEED scope, MHI is also partnering with Worley and Técnicas Reunidas.

The consortium will deliver what MHI said would be its “most advanced” M701JAC (J-series air-cooled) gas turbine, and MHIENG’s “Kansai Mitsubishi Carbon Dioxide Recovery Process” (the KM CDR process) developed in partnership with Japan’s Kansai Electric Power Company.

As of August 2022, the company has delivered 14 plants using this carbon capture technology. The next generation version of used at Peterhead would include “technological improvements” over the first-generation solvent used at these existing sites, MHI said.

To help support UK projects, the Japanese conglomerate said it had also established a “Decarbonization Business Department”, based in London at the group’s regional headquarters for operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

SSE has previously said the facility would support about 1,000 jobs during the construction phase, while dozens more workers would be needed on a long-term basis to operate the plant.

However, environmental campaigners have called on Holyrood to veto the plans, with Friends of the Earth Scotland claiming the plant would “lock in” continued use of fossil fuels.

