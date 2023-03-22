CCU International lands six-figure deal with Unilever-SCI consortium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / UK

CCU International lands six-figure deal with Unilever-SCI consortium

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
22/03/2023, 12:38 pm Updated: 22/03/2023, 1:29 pm
© Supplied by CCU InternationalCCU International
CCU International CEO Beena Sharma

Aberdeen-based carbon capture firm CCU International has landed a six-figure deal with a group led by consumer good multinational Unilever and the Society of Chemical Industry (SCI).

The start-up, which is focused on carbon capture and utilisation, will supply its patented refinement system to Flue2Chem, a consortium focused on demonstrating how the UK could cut 15-20 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

Flue2Chem is a collaboration of 15 business, universities and non-governmental organisations – led by Unilever and SCI –  which received £2.68m in grant funding from the UK Government’s Innovate UK research arm.

CCU International launched its carbon capture and refinement system last year as part of a spinout from Sheffield University, capturing mixed gas emissions from flue stacks and refining them for utilisation.

From there, the CO2 can be used to create products such as aggregates for construction, sustainable transport and aviation fuels and commodity chemicals.

Under the contract, CCU International will provide a one-tonne a day capture system, which will form part of a wider system turning industrial waste gas into alternatives sources of carbon.

Following the launch of its funding round in November, CCU International is now kicking off manufacturing of its “game-changing” technology.

Chief executive Beena Sharma said: “We’re delighted to be part of such a well-supported and exciting project. To my knowledge, the Flue2Chem collaboration is the first of its kind and many eyes will be watching. It reinforces the commitment these companies have to innovation, and to net zero.

“They will benefit from having a more sustainable production process that removes the reliance on fossil fuels, and it is hoped more industries will follow suit. This project will also play a significant role in helping the UK to reach its net zero targets by 2050.

“For CCU International, it marks a huge milestone, where we can start manufacturing our systems – taking them from demonstration systems to final products. We’re looking forward to seeing our systems in situ and making a difference. It’s exhilarating.”

CCU International aims to generate over £1bn revenues its first 10 years of trading.

Launching its first round of funding in November, the firm cited global market estimates currently at $2.5bn, expected to be worth $12bn by 2031.

CCU International plans to draw its revenues initially from projects in the UK and the US.

