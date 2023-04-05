Pre-FEED work wraps up on HyNet CCS plant at Runcorn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / UK

Pre-FEED work wraps up on HyNet CCS plant at Runcorn

By Andrew Dykes
05/04/2023, 11:24 am
© Supplied by ViridorRender of the Runcorn CCS EfW plant.
Backers of a major CCS cluster in north-west England have completed pre-FEED work for a carbon capture and storage project in Runcorn.

Engineering consultancy COWI said on Wednesday that it had completed pre-FEED work on the proposed carbon capture element of a major energy-from-waste scheme (EfW) in the north west.

Forming part of the HyNet cluster, the £400 million Runcorn CCS Project would be one of the first EfW facilities in the world to deploy carbon capture technology.

Acting as owners engineer on behalf of plant operator Viridor, COWI worked with project stakeholders to develop a design basis for the carbon capture plant as well as project timelines, and reviewed cost and specifications from vendors for technology installation.

Alongside the East Coast Cluster, HyNet was selected as one of the two Track-1 CCUS clusters to receive funding from the UK government in November 2021, beating rival projects including north-east Scotland’s Acorn and the Viking scheme in South Humber.

Following the Spring Budget, minister confirmed HyNet is now shortlisted for the final stage in the Track 1 sequencing process, via which it will proceed to negotiations for business support.

Once operational, the facility is set to capture around 900,000 tonnes of CO2 each year, 50% of which includes biogenic CO2, removing 450,000 tonnes from the atmosphere annually and providing “stable baseload supply” to the wider HyNet cluster.

COWI said it had drawn on leading experts to review plans for integrating CCS technology with the existing EfW plant, with several optimisations put forward to maximise energy efficiency.

Adaptations to the condensate cooling design were also recommended to overcome challenges of a limited site footprint.

COWI senior market director Damian McGirr said: “Deploying carbon capture and storage in the UK will be pivotal to reaching net zero by 2050. That’s why we are thrilled to be working with Viridor on one of the world’s largest carbon capture projects at an energy from waste plant.

“Projects like this will play a key role in helping the UK reach its goals by accelerating the adoption of CCS technologies in the industrial sector and we are delighted to be part of that journey.”

The project will now move into a transition phase ahead of FEED with the CCS technology expected to be deployed by 2025.

