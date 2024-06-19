Blue hydrogen and gas-power CCS could derail UK net zero targets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / CCS / UK

Blue hydrogen and gas-power CCS could derail UK net zero targets

By Mathew Perry
20/06/2024, 12:01 am
Hydrogen storage cylinders

Gas-powered hydrogen production and carbon capture schemes risk derailing the UK’s net zero targets, a new report has warned.

The analysis by Carbon Tracker found plans for blue hydrogen production and carbon capture-enabled gas power plants meant the government is significantly underestimating upstream LNG gas emissions, which could consume up to 64% of the UK’s sixth carbon budget.

In the report, Carbon Tracker calculated the carbon intensity of blue hydrogen and natural gas power with carbon capture and storage (CCS), factoring in upstream emissions from natural gas extraction, processing and transport associated with LNG.

Blue hydrogen refers to hydrogen produced using natural gas alongside CCS.

With LNG imports to the UK significantly increasing following the invasion of Ukraine, factoring in these upstream emissions is “crucial” according to Carbon Tracker.

The report highlighted significant uncertainty surrounding production emissions, which pollution associated with imports often under-reported.

Carbon Tracker pointed to studies which suggest the carbon intensity of LNG imports from the US could be 80% to 150% higher than estimates from the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA).

Blue hydrogen

The report found the proposed blue hydrogen and gas-CCS projects will lead to a significant increase in UK gas demand and imports.

If all blue hydrogen projects proposed in the UK’s Net Zero strategy are built, Carbon Tracker estimated that by 2035 this could generate demand double that of domestic UK gas production.

Carbon Tracker said this would lead to an increase in LNG imports with higher carbon emissions intensity, especially if sourced from the US.

bp adnoc h2teesside © Supplied by BP
The Teesworks industrial zone on Teesside, where BP is working on plans for the UK’s biggest hydrogen project.

These high upstream emissions could more than triple the carbon intensity of blue hydrogen, exceeding UK and EU low-carbon fuel standards.

Carbon Tracker associate analyst and report author Lorenzo Sani said: “Blue hydrogen and gas-CCS projects should not be considered low-carbon unless, on top of achieving high carbon capture rates, they can guarantee to only utilise natural gas with low upstream emissions.

“Green hydrogen, produced from renewable electricity, remains the only truly low-emission pathway.”

Gas-CCS power plants

Similarly, Carbon Tracker said the actual emissions reductions of gas-CCS compared to unabated power plants could be 30% to 60% lower than claimed.

If all gas-based CCUS projects in the Net Zero strategy are built and run on imported LNG, Carbon Tracker said by 2035 they could emit 210-600 million tons of CO2 equivalent over their lifetime.

The report assessed two proposed UK projects, BP’s H2Teesside blue hydrogen facility and the BP and Equinor-led NZT Power gas-CCS plant.

Carbon Tracker said its analysis showed the lifetime CO2 emissions of the two projects could be two to three times larger than reported in their environmental impact assessments.

These same issues are also present in other similar UK projects, including SSE’s Peterhead CCS power plant which forms part of the Acorn Project in Scotland.

SSE Thermal © Supplied by SSE Thermal
An artist’s impression of SSE Thermal’s planned Peterhead Carbon Capture Power Station site.

Policy recommendations

Carbon Tracker said the report highlights a “significant regulatory blind spot” which risks allowing so-called low-carbon projects to have “much higher emissions than reported”.

As a result, advancing blue hydrogen and gas-CCS projects could “hinder the UK’s ability to meet national targets and negatively impact the UK carbon budgets unless they use natural gas with low upstream emissions”, Carbon Tracker said.

The report recommended that if these conditions cannot be met, the UK government should place a stronger focus on green hydrogen production and alternative flexibility technologies such as long-duration energy storage, green hydrogen turbines, and interconnectors.

Other UK policy recommendations in the report include strong monitoring and reporting standards for imported fossil fuels and updating the project approvals process to reflect the risks of future high intensity gas supply.

The latest report follows a Carbon Tracker analysis in March which found the UK government’s CCUS strategy is based on “outdated and unrealistic” assumptions.

 

