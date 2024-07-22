Swinney to set out new funding for ‘landmark’ carbon capture project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Energy Transition / CCS / UK

Swinney to set out new funding for ‘landmark’ carbon capture project

By Mathew Perry & PA
22/07/2024, 7:02 am
© Supplied by ShellAcorn CCS
Acorn is based at the St Fergus gas terminal

John Swinney will set out new Scottish Government funding for a “landmark” carbon capture and storage project in the north east.

On Monday, he will visit the Acorn project in St Fergus, Aberdeenshire, which plans to store carbon underneath the North Sea using pipelines.

The UK Government confirmed funding for the project last year.

Mr Swinney will also meet seafood businesses as he travels to nearby Peterhead.

Speaking ahead of his visit to the north east, the First Minister said: “Carbon capture and storage will play a huge role in Scotland’s net-zero future.

“The Scottish Government is wholly committed to supporting the Acorn project, which will take advantage of our access to vast CO2 storage potential and our opportunities to repurpose existing oil and gas infrastructure.

“Scotland’s energy transition presents one of the greatest economic and social opportunities of our time.

“This landmark project will help to support a just transition for oil and gas workers in the north east and across the country, by drawing upon their world-leading skills and expertise to create many good, green jobs in the coming years.”

He continued: “The north east is also a powerhouse of Scotland’s world-class, seafood processing sector, which contributes massively to our economy. According to recent figures, the region alone is home to more than 3,379 full-time equivalent jobs.

“The Scottish Government will continue to engage and work closely with the sector, and communities, to ensure that Scotland’s fishing industry, the wider seafood sector, and our marine environment can thrive sustainably.”

Investment to make UK a CO2 storage ‘destination’

Ahead of the visit, Offshore Energies UK external affairs director Jenny Stanning said the investment will protect and boost jobs in the energy sector.

“With the right investment the UK offshore energy industry can deliver a framework to maximise our storage potential which will make the UK a CO2 storage destination, servicing the whole of Europe and beyond,” Stanning said.

“If we get this right, with an attractive investment environment and a strong industrial economy, UK offshore energy companies could invest £200 billion in homegrown energy production this decade alone.”

Recommended for you

Tags