Swinney to set out new funding for ‘landmark’ carbon capture project

John Swinney will set out new Scottish Government funding for a “landmark” carbon capture and storage project in the north east.

On Monday, he will visit the Acorn project in St Fergus, Aberdeenshire, which plans to store carbon underneath the North Sea using pipelines.

The UK Government confirmed funding for the project last year.

Mr Swinney will also meet seafood businesses as he travels to nearby Peterhead.

Speaking ahead of his visit to the north east, the First Minister said: “Carbon capture and storage will play a huge role in Scotland’s net-zero future.

“The Scottish Government is wholly committed to supporting the Acorn project, which will take advantage of our access to vast CO2 storage potential and our opportunities to repurpose existing oil and gas infrastructure.

“Scotland’s energy transition presents one of the greatest economic and social opportunities of our time.

“This landmark project will help to support a just transition for oil and gas workers in the north east and across the country, by drawing upon their world-leading skills and expertise to create many good, green jobs in the coming years.”

He continued: “The north east is also a powerhouse of Scotland’s world-class, seafood processing sector, which contributes massively to our economy. According to recent figures, the region alone is home to more than 3,379 full-time equivalent jobs.

“The Scottish Government will continue to engage and work closely with the sector, and communities, to ensure that Scotland’s fishing industry, the wider seafood sector, and our marine environment can thrive sustainably.”

Investment to make UK a CO2 storage ‘destination’

Ahead of the visit, Offshore Energies UK external affairs director Jenny Stanning said the investment will protect and boost jobs in the energy sector.

“With the right investment the UK offshore energy industry can deliver a framework to maximise our storage potential which will make the UK a CO2 storage destination, servicing the whole of Europe and beyond,” Stanning said.

“If we get this right, with an attractive investment environment and a strong industrial economy, UK offshore energy companies could invest £200 billion in homegrown energy production this decade alone.”