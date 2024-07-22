Scottish government grants £2m to Acorn CCS pipeline project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / CCS / UK

Scottish government grants £2m to Acorn CCS pipeline project

By Mathew Perry
22/07/2024, 2:16 pm Updated: 22/07/2024, 5:03 pm
© Image: Kenny Elrick/DC ThomsonFirst Minister John Swinney visiting the site of the Acorn Scottish Cluster carbon transport and storage terminal to announce Scottish Government support for the project on 22 July, 2024.
First Minister John Swinney visiting the site of the Acorn Scottish Cluster carbon transport and storage terminal to announce Scottish Government support for the project on 22 July, 2024.

The Scottish government has announced £2 million in funding for the Acorn carbon capture and storage (CCS) project centred on the St Fergus gas terminal.

The funding will be used to explore how a pipeline could transport carbon dioxide (CO2) from industrial areas in Scotland’s central belt to the North East.

The Acorn project is a joint venture with the Scottish Cluster, and involves North Sea operators Shell UK, Harbour Energy and North Sea Midstream partners alongside Storegga and National Gas.

The UK government confirmed funding for the project last year as part of the Track 2 cluster sequencing.

© Supplied by Storegga
Map of the Acorn CCS project.

The Scottish Cluster incorporates industrial emitters and power, hydrogen, bioenergy and waste-to-energy operators across Peterhead, Grangemouth and Mossmorran seeking to capture and store CO2 emissions under the North Sea.

Developer Storegga expects Acorn to create around 21,000 jobs at peak, while the Scottish Cluster could add close to £18 billion to the UK economy by 2050.

Acorn Project

During a visit to the project site at St Fergus in Aberdeenshire, First Minister John Swinney said Acorn “will be essential in securing the future” of key industrial sites like Grangemouth.

“A National Gas pipeline is a critical component of the project and I am delighted that the Scottish Government is providing funding to accelerate this innovative work,” Swinney said.

Shell Unite Kaefer © Aerial Photography Solutions
The St Fergus gas terminal near Peterhead.

“We are determined to support projects like this to support the development of Scotland’s carbon capture and storage sector and the fair and just transition of oil and gas sector.”

Swinney said today’s announcement demonstrates the Scottish government’s “unwavering support” for the CCS sector.

“Enabling this innovative work to progress will help unlock so many opportunities not just for Scotland, but for the UK as a whole,” he said.

Acorn managing director Nic Braley welcomed the Scottish government support.

“Working together, Acorn and National Gas can provide a CO₂ transport and storage solution to the Scottish Cluster, a diverse range of emitters from across Scotland and the rest of the UK, who are all committed to timely and cost-effective decarbonisation,” Braley said.

“The Scottish Cluster, with Acorn at its core, and the UK and Scottish governments can collectively make a major contribution to UK Net Zero commitments, supporting ambitions for clean energy, green prosperity and value for money.”

National Gas chief executive officer Jon Butterworth said Acorn is a “brilliant example of how government and industry can work side-by-side to deliver clean energy solutions”.

© DC Thomson
Sir Ian Wood, chairman of ETZ

Sir Ian Wood, chairman of ETZ Ltd, added: “The First Minister’s announcement of additional Scottish Government support for the pioneering Acorn Project is hugely welcome and marks a significant step in ensuring the North East of Scotland retains its status as a globally recognised energy hub.”

Wood has been a long-time supporter of the Acorn project, having previously criticised the UK government when the Scottish cluster missed out on Track 1 funding.

Wood continued: “The Scottish Cluster remains one of the most cost-effective locations to advance CCUS in the UK given the capacity for CO2 storage in the North Sea and the existing oil and gas infrastructure available to repurpose for CO2 transport and storage.

“Vitally, there is also a huge opportunity for Scottish oil and gas firms, domestic supply chain companies and our wider economy to harness the skills and expertise of our current workforce in the coming years and contribute significantly to meeting net zero targets.”

