Worley nabs contract for Humber Zero carbon capture project

Australian engineering firm Worley has won an engineering services agreement (ESA) to support the Humber Zero Carbon Capture project.

As part of the project, power company VPI will install carbon capture technology on its existing combined heat and power (CHP) plant in Immingham.

The captured CO2 will then be transported and stored offshore in the North Sea as part of the Viking CCS project.

The project is expected to be one of the world’s largest carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects for a CHP, capturing up to 3.3 million tonnes of CO2 per annum.

© Supplied by Viking CCS

Under the ESA, Worley will provide engineering services for the development phase following on from its delivery of the FEED study in 2023.

The Sydney-headquartered firm will deliver the ESA through its office in London, with support from its teams in India.

Worley chief executive officer Chris Ashton said: “We’re pleased to continue working with VPI to adapt existing assets and decarbonise industrial hubs.

“These services are consistent with our purpose of delivering a more sustainable world.”

Viking CCS

North Sea operator Harbour Energy is developing the Viking CCS project, which aims to decarbonise the Humber industrial cluster.

The UK government awarded Viking Track-2 status last year alongside the Acorn project in Scotland as part of its cluster sequencing process.

In addition to the VPI CHP plant at Immingham, emissions from the Phillips 66 Limited Humber Refinery will also be stored using Viking.

Other Viking industrial partners include gas plants operated by West Burton Energy and RWE, a recycling plant operated by Cory, and the proposed Drax BECCS plant.