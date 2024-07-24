Worley nabs contract for Humber Zero carbon capture project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / CCS / UK

Worley nabs contract for Humber Zero carbon capture project

By Mathew Perry
24/07/2024, 2:23 pm
© Supplied by Humber ZeroAerial view of VPI Immingham Combined Heat and Power plant. Immingham.
Australian engineering firm Worley has won an engineering services agreement (ESA) to support the Humber Zero Carbon Capture project.

As part of the project, power company VPI will install carbon capture technology on its existing combined heat and power (CHP) plant in Immingham.

The captured CO2 will then be transported and stored offshore in the North Sea as part of the Viking CCS project.

The project is expected to be one of the world’s largest carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects for a CHP, capturing up to 3.3 million tonnes of CO2 per annum.

© Supplied by Viking CCS
Illustration of the Viking CCS project.

Under the ESA, Worley will provide engineering services for the development phase following on from its delivery of the FEED study in 2023.

The Sydney-headquartered firm will deliver the ESA through its office in London, with support from its teams in India.

Worley chief executive officer Chris Ashton said: “We’re pleased to continue working with VPI to adapt existing assets and decarbonise industrial hubs.

“These services are consistent with our purpose of delivering a more sustainable world.”

Viking CCS

North Sea operator Harbour Energy is developing the Viking CCS project, which aims to decarbonise the Humber industrial cluster.

The UK government awarded Viking Track-2 status last year alongside the Acorn project in Scotland as part of its cluster sequencing process.

In addition to the VPI CHP plant at Immingham, emissions from the Phillips 66 Limited Humber Refinery will also be stored using Viking.

Other Viking industrial partners include gas plants operated by West Burton Energy and RWE, a recycling plant operated by Cory, and the proposed Drax BECCS plant.

 

