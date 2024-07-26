SNP leader Flynn calls for clarity on Acorn carbon capture project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / CCS / UK

SNP leader Flynn calls for clarity on Acorn carbon capture project

By Mathew Perry
26/07/2024, 7:50 am Updated: 26/07/2024, 9:35 am
© Supplied by StoreggaMap of the Acorn CCS project.
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has called for clarity from the UK government over funding for the Acorn carbon capture project in Scotland.

In a letter to energy secretary Ed Miliband, the Aberdeen South MP said a lack of certainty on funding and licensing is holding back the scheme.

SNP First Minister John Swinney visited the site earlier this week to announce £2 million in grant funding for its pipeline component.

The Scottish government had previously promised £80 million for Acorn, and Swinney said further funding depends on Labour committing to the project.

The previous Conservative government confirmed ‘Track 2’ status for Acorn last year under its cluster sequencing process. Overall, the previous government pledged close to £20 billion in support for the carbon capture and storage (CCS) sector.

Flynn said the new Labour government must now make “crucial decisions” on the project.

“With seven prime ministers having now come and gone, we frustratingly remain in a position where there is no certainty over the timeline for licensing, nor the delivery of funding, for this crucial project,” Flynn said.

Stephen Flynn © Scott Baxter / DCT Media
Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn

“This is clearly a matter of profound urgency and in both industry, and the Scottish Government, the new UK Government has partners who are desperate to see this project grow and deliver.

“Carbon capture is an essential component of our journey to both net zero and the creation of new high-skilled jobs – and I will continue to seek both clarity and certainty from the new Secretary of State as we seek to deliver on these shared ambitions.”

Carbon capture ‘vital’ for energy independence

A spokesperson for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero told The National newspaper that carbon capture is a key part of the government’s plans to make the UK a “clean energy superpower”, with £1 billion already committed.

“We are taking immediate action to implement our plan for clean power by 2030, while continuing to develop cutting-edge technologies like carbon capture, usage and storage,” the spokesperson said.

“This technology is vital to boost our energy independence and the Climate Change Committee describe it as a necessity, not an option, for reaching our climate goals.

energy security day © Supplied by Shell
The St Fergus plant, a major landing site for North Sea gas, is the staging site for the Acorn CCUS project.

“The initial cluster projects are nearing the first financial investment decisions this year, which are expected to create jobs and bring in billions of public and private investment into our industrial heartlands.”

The Acorn project, backed by North Sea operators Shell, Harbour Energy and North Sea Midstream partners as well as Storegga and National Gas, has received strong backing from Aberdeen business leaders.

ETZ Ltd chairman Sir Ian Wood has been a long-time supporter of Acorn, and the wider CCS sector has echoed calls for more government support.

Overall, the project could provide an estimated £17.7 billion in economic benefit to the UK economy by 2050 according to a group of industrial emitters known as The Scottish Cluster.

However, environmental groups have criticised government backing for CCS projects as a “greenwash” for the expansion of fossil fuels.

Friends of the Earth Scotland just transition campaigner Rosie Hampton said: “Yet again politicians are pleading on behalf of rich fossil fuel polluters for more public money to be poured into the Acorn carbon capture project.

“Carbon capture has already had billions of pounds and decades of work to prove itself and it has failed on its promises everywhere it has been tried.

“Carbon capture is designed to greenwash the expansion of fossil fuels and the polluter’s pipe dream of Acorn project will never live up to its hype.”

