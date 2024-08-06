Aberdeen’s Apollo to lead studies on large-scale UK carbon capture and shipping hub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / CCS / UK

Aberdeen’s Apollo to lead studies on large-scale UK carbon capture and shipping hub

By Mathew Perry
06/08/2024, 12:11 pm Updated: 06/08/2024, 12:11 pm
© Supplied by 7CO2The 7CO2 Carbon Capture and Shipping Hub will be based at the Avonmouth Dock near Bristol.
Aberdeen’s Apollo Engineering will lead three feasibility studies into the planned Severnside Carbon Capture and Shipping Hub (7CO2) near Bristol.

The 7CO2 initiative aims to facilitate decarbonisation for industrial emitters across the Southwest of England, the Midlands and West Wales.

Altogether, the plan aims to capture, transport and permanently store up to 8 million tonnes per year of CO2, “preserving and creating more than 6,000 jobs”.

Located at the Avonmouth Dock, the 7CO2 Hub will provide a pathway for post-combustion carbon dioxide to be transported for offshore storage in the North Sea.

7CO2 estimates the project will attract up to £1.3 billion of inward investment to the Bristol region, and over £4 billion to the surrounding area.

The £100,000 studies, funded by 7CO2 and Innovate UK, will focus on rail, land and power options for the West of England Local Industrial Decarbonisation Plan (LIDP).

The Apollo studies will assess the feasibility of using rail to transport CO2 from regional emitters, as well as identifying land for other decarbonisation projects including hydrogen and sustainable aviation fuel production.

Apollo will also conduct a study to explore cost-effective power supply options, including renewable energy generation and small modular nuclear reactors.

Apollo decarbonisation director Phil Westmorland said the “innovative project” ill have a “significant impact on regional decarbonisation efforts and the UK’s climate goals”.

Local Industrial Decarbonisation Plans

The UK government announced the 7CO2 project as one of 12 to share in £6 million in funding as part of the LIDP competition earlier this year.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) said the grant funding aims to support dispersed industrial manufacturers not located in existing industrial clusters to decarbonise and reduce their emissions.

Other winning initiatives included the Solent Cluster, the IDNI project in Northern Ireland, and the NEW-ID project in North East Wales.

These LIDP projects fall outside of the Track 1 and 2 cluster sequencing process initiated by the previous Conservative government, which involves four major industrial clusters around the UK.

These include HyNet in North West England, the East Coast Cluster in Teesside and the Humber, Acorn in Scotland and Viking CCS in the Humber.

The projects form part of plans unveiled in December last year, which identified three phases of development for establishing a viable carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) sector in the UK.

