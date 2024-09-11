What are the two Track 1 CCUS projects awaiting final approval?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / CCS / UK

What are the two Track 1 CCUS projects awaiting final approval?

By Anna Kachkova
11/09/2024, 3:00 pm Updated: 11/09/2024, 4:42 pm
CCUS tax decommissioning
Eni's Douglas complex is being repurposed for CCUS as part of the HyNet cluster.

Two UK Track 1 carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) projects have pushed towards final approval after the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) proposed offering them CO2 transport and storage licences.

One licence is due to be granted to Liverpool Bay CCS, an affiliate of Italy’s Eni and part of the HyNet North West CCUS cluster. The other licence is due to be granted to Net Zero North Sea Storage, part of the East Coast Cluster.

The HyNet North West CO2 pipeline received development consent in March 2024. At the time, the Eni-led HyNet consortium said the development consent order (DCO) took the HyNet CCS cluster closer to a final investment decision (FID), which was being targeted for September 2024.

The CO2 captured from HyNet participants is expected to be stored in depleted natural gas fields in Liverpool Bay.

Eni plans to re-use miles of existing pipeline, including a gas import pipeline from the Point of Ayr (PoA) Gas Terminal, which would become an export pipeline to transport CO2 to a newly built Douglas CCS platform.

These will be connected to a newbuild platform at the Douglas complex, which will transfer the gas to the Hamilton Main, Hamilton North and Lennox satellite platforms for injection into their respective reservoirs.

New topsides would be installed on the three wellhead platforms, and the reservoirs will accept a combined 109 million tonnes of CO2, spread across Hamilton Main (53 Mt), Hamilton North (18 Mt) and Lennox (38 Mt).

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) will provide the technology needed to capture the CO2 as part of a low-carbon hydrogen plant forming part of the HyNet CCUS cluster.

Eni has already secured a series of storage permits around Liverpool Bay with the intention of storing up to 4.5 million tonnes of CO2 per year before 2030, rising to a potential 10 million tonnes later next decade.

Northern Endurance Partnership

Meanwhile, Net Zero North Sea Storage, via its Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP), is advancing the Humber carbon capture pipeline.

According to its website, the NEP – comprising BP, Equinor and TotalEnergies – held an initial public consultation on its proposals over the summer of 2024. Feedback from this initial consultation is now under review and another round of consultation will be held before the partnership applies for development consent for the pipeline.

The CO2 captured from participants in the East Coast Cluster will be stored in a saline aquifer known as Endurance.

Saipem will build a CO2 transport pipeline approximately 145 km (90 miles) with associated landfalls and onshore outlet facilities for the NEP project.

The pipeline offshore operations will be performed by Saipem’s Castorone vessel, and the nearshore operations will be performed by Saipem’s shallow water pipelay Castoro 10.

The development consent application is expected to be in line with the next phase of the UK government’s cluster sequencing process, which will select CO2 capture projects that could connect to the pipeline. Any updates to the pipeline’s design, as well as preliminary results of environmental surveys and assessments, will be shared at this point.

While DESNZ has issued the proposal, final decisions to grant the licences remain subject to approval by UK secretary of state for energy security and net zero Ed Miliband.

For the licences to be granted, various conditions need to be satisfied – including sufficient funding arrangements, subsidy control compliance, value for money assessments and the necessary permits and consents being in place for the CCUS projects. The notice of proposal contains a draft template for the licences, as well as updated conditions.

The government said the aim of the licences was to provide the companies involved with long-term revenue certainty, in a bid to help them establish – and potentially scale up – CO2 transport and storage infrastructure.

But while the granting of CO2 transport and storage licences is being talked up as a step towards FID for these CO2 pipeline projects, uncertainty over how government funding is to be paid out means there is a risk of delays as private sector players await both clarity and funding support itself.

