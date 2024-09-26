Climate scientists call on government to delay Track 1 CCUS projects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / CCS / UK

Climate scientists call on government to delay Track 1 CCUS projects

By Michael Behr
26/09/2024, 7:38 am
© Shutterstock / wasanajaiThe UK HyNet CO2 pipeline will form part of a CCUS project
A group of leading climate scientists have called on the UK government to pause its £1 billion investment plans for carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) over concerns that the technology is unproven.

In a letter to energy security and net zero secretary, Ed Miliband, the scientists said the government should pause investment decisions for several CCUS-based blue hydrogen and gas power projects in the Track 1 programme until all evidence around the whole-life emissions and safety of the technology has been properly evaluated.

These projects include the Net Zero Teesside Power, bpH2Teesside and Teesside Hydrogen CO2 Capture in the East Coast Cluster, and HyNet Hydrogen Production Plant 1 in the HyNet Cluster in Liverpool Bay, which all have final investment decisions expected this month.

The letter pointed to a recent report that warned that the H2 Teesside blue hydrogen project could have lifetime’s emissions of 15m-25m tonnes of CO2e, above the 10m tonnes reported by the developer in its environmental statement for planning.

The scientists warned that the UK’s current CCUS policy risks “locking the UK into using fossil fuel based energy generation to well past 2050”.

They urged the secretary to “ensure that these important decisions are based on accurate information about technologies’ climate impact and whether they will actually help or hinder the UK reaching net zero”.

“Carbon capture projects have a consistent track record of over-promising and under-delivering,” the letter added. “Just two commercial-scale coal-fired power plants are operating with CCUS: Boundary Dam in Canada and Petra Nova in the US. Both have experienced consistent underperformance, recurring technical issues and ballooning costs.”

The UK has ambitions to become a world leader in CCUS technology, aiming to establish at least four low-carbon industrial clusters by 2030 following a four-year development programme.

In addition to the Track 1 projects, the UK also has the Acorn CCS, Viking CCS, and the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) in development.

The projects are seen as critical to the UK’s net zero targets. The National Audit Office (NAO) has estimated that the UK government has so far spent £630m on its CCUS programme.

