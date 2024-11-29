Harbour Energy looks to withdraw from UK carbon capture project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / CCS / UK

Harbour Energy looks to withdraw from UK carbon capture project

By Mathew Perry
29/11/2024, 8:28 am Updated: 29/11/2024, 8:29 am
harbour shell court
Harbour Energy offices at Hill of Rubislaw, Aberdeen. Wullie Marr

North Sea operator Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) is set to withdraw from its share of the Medway Hub Camelot carbon capture and storage (CCS) project.

Harbour inherited its 50% share in the CCS project licence following its recent £11.2 billion acquisition of German rival Wintershall Dea.

On Thursday, Medway Hub Camelot joint venture partner Synergia Energy said Harbour gave notice it would withdraw from the licence as part of a “rationalisation of its CCS portfolio”.

Harbour remains involved in the Acorn and Viking CCS projects in Scotland and the Humber respectively.

Medway Hub Camelot CCS

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) awarded Synergia and Wintershall the licence covering the depleted Camelot gas field in August 2023.

Located around 30km off the coast of Norfolk, the field could hold up to 95 million tonnes (Mt) of CO2 with yearly injection rates of 6.5 Mt per annum.

Synergia is targeting a final investment decision on the project in 2028, with first injection of CO2 in 2030.

The company plans to store captured CO2 offshore using shuttle tankers and a floating injection, storage and offloading (FISO) vessel.

The CO2 will be sourced from three gas power plants near the Grain LNG terminal close to London.

© Image: National Grid Grain LNG
Pipeworks at the Grain LNG terminal near London.

Synergia said it will now take on 100% of the interest in Medway Hub Camelot, subject to NSTA approval, and seek out a new joint venture partner.

Synergia chief executive Roland Wessel said the company believes the project continues to have “significant technical and commercial merit”.

“The company remains committed to progressing the project through to commercial operations and is pleased with the technical work undertaken to date on the project, which has reinforced its potential long term value to shareholders,” Wessel said.

Panmure Liberum analyst Ashley Kelty said he remains confident that Synergia will secure a new partner for Medway Hub Camelot.

“While this is disappointing for Synergia, it is not a huge surprise as three CCS projects would stretch Harbour’s technical abilities, and Camelot was always going to be left out,” Kelty said.

He added the withdrawal “is no reflection on the quality of the project” as Harbour “could not admit their other projects may be of lesser quality than Camelot given their historic investment in Acorn and Viking”.

“With the importance of CCS for the UK to meet its net zero target, we remain confident that Synergia will secure a new partner to develop this material project,” he said.

 

 

