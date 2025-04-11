Viking CCS pipeline wins planning consent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / CCS / UK

Viking CCS pipeline wins planning consent

Erikka Askeland By Erikka Askeland
11/04/2025, 4:57 pm
Photo of Erikka Askeland
© Supplied by Viking CCSIllustration of the Viking CCS project.
Illustration of the Viking CCS project.

A pipeline that will be used to transport carbon to be buried in a depleted North Sea gas field has been awarded planning consent.

An application for the Viking CCS pipeline submitted by energy firm Harbour Energy was granted official development consent by the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero.

The 34-mile (55km) pipeline between Immingham and the Theddlethorpe gas terminal on the Lincolnshire coast is a key plank in the project, which is one of the UK’s so-called “track 2” CCS projects awaiting further support from government. The other is Acorn at Peterhead.

Its backers have estimated the project could unlock £7 billion of investment across the Humber region by 2035, with 10,000 jobs during construction and £4bn in economic value forecast by the end of the decade.

The consent marks some progress as concern grows that delays to CCS plans may risk the UK failing to meet net zero targets.

Harbour had initially envisaged making a final investment on the Viking scheme decision last year. The North Sea producer has since focused on developing oil and gas production internationally following its $11.2bn acquisition of Wintershall Dea. It has also since withdrawn from another UK CCS project.

The UK’s track 1 CCS projects including HyNet in the North West of England and the East Coast Cluster in Teesside were backed with £21.7 billion in government support over 10 years.

The onshore, buried pipeline will transport CO₂ captured from the industrial cluster at Immingham on the first stage of its journey out to the Viking reservoirs via an existing 75-mile (120km) pipeline, the Lincolnshire offshore gas gathering system (LOGGS),  with plans for a further new 13-mile (20km) spur line.

The Viking fields could store up to 300m tonnes of CO₂, with the system handling up to 10m tonnes a year by 2030.

In a statement, Harbour noted the development consent order had been granted.

It added: “The Viking CCS network could provide at-scale high-capacity CO2 transportation infrastructure, transporting and securely storing over 50% of Humber emissions.”

 

