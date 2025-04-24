UK government set to approve Eni’s HyNet carbon capture plans

The UK government and Italian energy firm Eni are set to announce approval for a major carbon capture project in England on Thursday, according to reports.

The FT reported that officials will announce the go-ahead for a 38 mile pipeline as part of the HyNet North West carbon capture and storage (CCS) project, citing two people familiar with the project.

The announcement will be made at a major energy security summit in London later today.

Under the HyNet plans, industrial emissions will be capture and transported for storage at Eni’s Douglas CCS platform in the Liverpool Bay.

Based in the north west of England, HyNet was selected as one of the two Track-1 CCUS clusters to receive funding from the UK government in November 2021 alongside the East Coast Cluster.

© HyNet

The UK government gave approval to the Northern Endurance Partnership CCS project, part of the East Coast Cluster, in December last year.

The approvals come after the government last year pledged nearly £22 billion for the Track 1 projects over the next 25 years.

Energy Voice has contacted Eni and the UK government for comment in response to the FT story.

HyNet North West

Industries set to make use of CO2 storage through HyNet include cement, construction materials, oil refining, recycling and waste management, low carbon hydrogen and waste-to-energy generation.

Eni expects to be able to store 10Mtpa of CO2 before the end of the decade.

The project backers, including EET Hydrogen and Viridor, estimate HyNet will contribute up to £17bn in economic benefits.

Alongside the HyNet and East Coast Cluster, the industry is also progressing the Acorn CCS project in Scotland and the Viking CCS project in the Humber under the Track-2 process.

In 2024, the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) regulator also finalised its first ever offshore carbon storage licensing round for future CCS projects.