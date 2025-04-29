Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.

Eni awards £440m contract for Liverpool Bay carbon capture project to Saipem

April 29th 2025, 10:28 am
2 min read
Eni's Point of Ayr gas terminal in north Wales, which will form part of the Liverpool Bay CCS project.
Mathew Perry

Italian oil and gas firm Eni has awarded a €520 million (£440m) contract to Saipem for the Liverpool Bay carbon capture and storage (CCS) project.

Eni announced it will proceed with the Liverpool Bay project last week after reaching a financial deal with the UK government.

Centred on the Point of Ayr gas terminal and the Douglas platform in the East Irish Sea, the CCS project forms part of the HyNet North West industrial cluster.

Saipem will convert a traditional gas compression and treatment facility at the Point of Ayr in north Wales into a CO2 electrical compression station.

This will allow for permanent CO2 storage in offshore depleted fields under the Liverpool Bay, Saipem said.

The contract work scope includes engineering, procurement, construction and assistance to the commissioning of the new CO2 compression station.

Saipem said the project will generate “positive employment impacts”, with over 1,000 local resources involved during the construction period.

HyNet North West

The deal between the UK government and Eni comes after the Labour administration pledged close to £22 billion towards the HyNet and East Coast Cluster CCS projects over 25 years.

The HyNet plans involve capturing industrial emissions from regional emitters and transporting the CO2 for storage via Eni’s Douglas CCS platform in the Liverpool Bay.

© Supplied by Eni
Eni’s Douglas platform in the Liverpool Bay which is the focal point for the HyNet North West carbon capture and storage project.

The project involves repurposing the existing offshore natural gas import pipeline from Point of Ayr gas into a 38-mile CO2 export pipeline.

The plans also include blue hydrogen production, hydrogen storage and a hydrogen pipeline to decarbonise various industrial processes in the region.

Alongside Eni, partners in the £2 billion HyNet project include EET Hydrogen, cement producer Heidelberg Materials and waste management firm Viridor.

The former Conservative government selected HyNet as one of the two Track-1 CCUS clusters in November 2021 alongside the East Coast Cluster.

The CCS component of the East Coast Cluster, known as the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP), secured a licence from UK regulators last year.

The NEP is backed by North Sea operators BP, Equinor and TotalEnergies.

 

 

