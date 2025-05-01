£250m Liverpool Bay CCS contract set to create 600 jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / CCS / UK

£250m Liverpool Bay CCS contract set to create 600 jobs

May 1st 2025, 2:53 pm
2 min read
A United Living Group employee.© Supplied by United Living Group
A United Living Group employee.
Mathew Perry

Mathew Perry

Eni has awarded a £250 million contract to construction firm United Living Group to deliver CO2 transportation and storage infrastructure for its Liverpool Bay carbon capture and storage (CCS) project.

United Living, a subsidiary of American private equity group Apollo, said it expects to generate an additional 300 roles within the company as part of the contract.

The deal with Italian energy firm Eni will also support an additional 300 roles in the immediate supply chain.

United Living chairman and chief executive Neil Armstrong said the CCS project will deliver “huge benefits” to the North West of England.

“We are acutely aware of the pressing need to transition to a lower-carbon future and see CCS as a crucial element to the UK achieving its net zero target,” he said.

“This project will also deliver huge benefits to the North West region, bringing major investment in local skills development, employment opportunities, and strong growth prospects for local businesses.”

Liverpool Bay CCS

Eni’s offshore CCS plans form the focal point for the wider £2 billion HyNet North West industrial decarbonisation cluster.

The plan involves capturing emissions from industrial emitters around Liverpool and Manchester before transporting and storing the CO2 offshore underneath the Irish Sea.

United Living said the three-year engineering, procurement, installation and commissioning contract with Eni relates to the delivery of the HyNet CO2 pipeline.

© Supplied by HyNet
Eni’s Point of Ayr gas terminal in north Wales, which will form part of the Liverpool Bay CCS project.

The project involves the construction of 21 miles of new pipeline alongside repurposing 15 miles of existing infrastructure for CO2 transportation.

The pipeline will travel from Ince in Cheshire to Eni’s Point of Ayr gas terminal in north Wales.

Eni secured planning permission from the UK government for the Liverpool Bay pipeline project in March.

The contract with United Living comes days after Eni awarded a separate £440m contract to compatriot Saipem to convert gas infrastructure at Point of Ayr.

HyNet carbon capture cluster

Eni reached a financial deal on its HyNet CCS plans with the UK government last week.

The wider UK energy sector welcomed the progress on HyNet, calling it a “landmark moment” for the country’s CCS sector.

The HyNet agreement follows a similar deal between the government and the backers of a £4bn CCS project in Teesside.

Led by BP, Equinor and TotalEnergies, the Northern Endurance Partnership forms part of the East Coast Cluster, one of two so-called track-1 clusters alongside HyNet.

The UK government secured the agreements after it last year pledged nearly £22bn for HyNet and the East Coast Cluster over 25 years.

But while the industry welcomed progress on the track-1 projects, second stage track-2 developments in Scotland and the Humber called for certainty on funding.

Industrial bodies in the Humber issued a call for the Labour government to get behind Harbour Energy’s Viking CCS plans.

Meanwhile, Acorn project partner Storegga warned Scotland “must not be forgotten” in the government’s push to decarbonise heavy industry.

 

