UK offshore regulator calls for North Sea carbon storage proposals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / CCS / UK

UK offshore regulator calls for North Sea carbon storage proposals

May 14th 2025, 12:01 am
3 min read
energy security bill© Supplied by NSTA
The NSTA completed a carbon storage licensing round in September 2023.
Mathew Perry

Mathew Perry

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) regulator is calling for nominations for potential carbon storage locations on the UK continental shelf (UKCS).

The NSTA said the process “builds momentum” in the UK carbon capture and storage (CCS) sector following the awarding of permits for the HyNet industrial cluster.

The regulator issued three carbon storage permits to Italian firm Eni for the £2 billion Liverpool Bay CCS project earlier this year.

The HyNet approval came after the NSTA issued permits for the £4bn BP and Equinor-led Northern Endurance Partnership in Teesside last year.

The advancement of the two so-called Track-1 CCS clusters followed the UK government pledging nearly £22bn towards the sector over the next 25 years.

In addition, the industry is also calling for the UK government to provide similar backing for Track-2 projects including Harbour Energy’s Viking CCS and the Acorn Project in Scotland.

Harbour cited slow progress on Track-2 support as part of the reason for its decision to cut 250 jobs from its Aberdeen headquarters last week.

Meanwhile, Acorn developer Storegga has warned delays to Track-2 means the UK is at risk of falling behind Norway and the US in developing a commercial CCS sector.

Outside of Track-1 and Track-2, the NSTA completed the world’s first ever carbon storage licensing round in 2023.

North Sea operator Perenco recently completed its first UK CO2 injection after securing a license in the NSTA round.

UK carbon storage

In opening its call for carbon storage nominations, the NSTA said companies will be required to submit spatial data and provide a high-level project description.

This will allow the regulator, alongside Crown Estate Scotland and The Crown Estate, to consider any spatial planning interactions in areas like offshore wind, the NSTA said.

The NSTA said the pre-application process should encourage offshore firms to focus on areas where they have already done technical work, which could lead to higher quality applications and cut project delivery times.

© Supplied by Perenco
Perenco completes the UK’s first CO2 injection at the Poseidon carbon capture storage project.

Nominations will close on 31 July, and the NSTA will evaluate the proposals alongside the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ).

Altogether, the UKCS has the potential to store up to 78 gigatonnes of CO2 in depleted reservoirs and saline aquifers, the NSTA said.

As a result, the regulator expects the offshore sector “will be able to nominate good quality sites for a prospective licensing round”.

NSTA chief executive Stuart Payne said carbon storage is a “crucial part of the energy transition and an essential element of the path to net zero”.

“We’ve been talking about carbon storage for many years, but now we have reached the milestone of having permitted two projects which will turbocharge the UK’s drive to unlock investment, jobs and economic growth and reach net zero emissions by 2050,” Payne said.

“We are pleased by the ongoing enthusiasm from industry, and aware that pace is needed as we help to effect the transition, and that is why we are calling for nominations now.”

 

 

Tags