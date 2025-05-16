Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / CCS / UK

Equinor joins research into microbial impact on CO2 storage

May 16th 2025, 1:16 pm Updated: May 16th 2025, 1:16 pm
2 min read
The Northern Lights CCS project in Norway.© Supplied by Equinor
Northern Lights CCS project in Norway.
Mathew Perry

Equinor has partnered with the University of Manchester to study how microbes in underground storage sites could impact carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects.

The Norwegian oil and gas firm is a world leader in carbon storage, and its Northern Lights CCS project is set to begin operations in 2025.

In the UK, Equinor is also working alongside fellow North Sea operators BP and TotalEnergies on the £4 billion Northern Endurance Partnership in Teesside.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), CCS technology will be “essential to achieving the goal of net zero emissions“.

However, researchers at the University of Manchester said the underground storage environments host diverse microbial ecosystems, and their response to CO2 injection “remains poorly understood”.

This knowledge gap poses a “potential risk” to long-term CO2 storage integrity, the University said.

While some microbial responses could provide sequestration benefits, others could potentially lead to methane production, infrastructure corrosion or loss of injectivity.

Partnering with Equinor, the Manchester researchers will investigate how subsurface microbial communities respond to CO2 injection and storage.

The two-year project will collect samples from saline aquifers and oil-producing sites to study how the microbes respond to high concentrations of CO2.

Research ‘crucial’ for carbon storage success

Project lead Leanne Walker at the University of Manchester said: “This project will help us understand the underground microbial communities affected by CO₂ storage—how they respond, the potential risks and benefits, and the indicators that reveal these changes.

“Our findings will provide vital insights for assessing microbiological risks at both planned and active CCS sites, ensuring safer and more effective long-term CO₂ storage.”

Principal investigator professor Sophie Nixon said that despite 20 years of CO2 storage and testing, scientists “still know little about how this affects native and introduced microbes living deep below the surface”.

“Previous studies have shown that injecting CO₂ underground actively changes microbial communities,” professor Nixon said.

© Supplied by Equinor
Equinor’s Sleipner field in the Norweigan North Sea.

“In some cases, microbes initially decline but later recover, potentially influencing the fate of injected CO₂ in geological storage scenarios.

“However, these studies predate the advent of large-scale metagenomic sequencing approaches.”

Professor Nixon said gaining a deeper understanding of these microbial communities and how they respond to CO2 storage is “crucial for ensuring the long-term success of carbon capture and storage”.

Project co-investigator Dr Rebecca Tyne said most research to date has focused on the physiochemical behaviour of CO2, rather than the subsurface microbial impact.

“However, the impact of microbial processes can be significant,” Dr Tyne said.

“For instance, my research has shown that methanogenesis may modify the fluid composition and the fluid dynamics within the storage reservoir.”

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) regulator requires all CCS sites to have a monitoring strategy, but microbial monitoring is not yet included.

The university said the research team will share its findings with industry stakeholders to help “close this critical gap and shape future operational activities”.

