Penspen secures major contract for HyNet CO2 pipeline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / CCS / UK

Penspen secures major contract for HyNet CO2 pipeline

May 19th 2025, 8:06 am Updated: May 19th 2025, 8:06 am
2 min read
A Penspen employee.© Supplied by Penspen
A Penspen employee.
Mathew Perry

Mathew Perry

Engineering consultancy Penspen has secured a multi-million pound contract from United Living Group for a CO2 transportation pipeline connected to HyNet North West.

Under the deal, Penspen will deliver the detailed engineering design for the pipeline connected to Italian firm Eni’s Liverpool Bay carbon capture and storage (CCS) project.

Penspen, a subsidiary of Dubai-based Sidara, will handle engineering works for the development of the onshore CO2 pipelines and above ground installations.

The infrastructure will transport captured carbon emissions from industrial emitters in Stanlow to the Liverpool Bay CCS project via the Point of Ayr terminal.

A team of 70 Penspen employees will deliver the contract from a dedicated office in London, with 20 jobs created for the work.

In addition, Penspen said its team in Aberdeen will also support the contract delivery.

Penspen energy transition director Darren Bartlett said: “This is a pivotal award that highlights Penspen’s reputation as specialists in supporting complex energy transition projects, applying over 70 years of international engineering expertise to meet the challenge of decarbonising the UK’s industrial hubs.

© Supplied by Penspen
A Penspen employee inspecting pipeline infrastructure.

“The HyNet North West project will be transformational for the UK’s energy network, and we are proud to be working with United Living to deliver this first-of-its kind project at Liverpool Bay.

“The development of this carbon capture facility will be critical in driving progress towards a cleaner energy future.”

HyNet North West

Eni is advancing the Liverpool Bay CCS project after reaching a financial deal with the UK government, allowing the HyNet industrial decarbonisation cluster to proceed.

Located in north west England, the HyNet North West project will see CO2 emissions captured from industrial emitters around Liverpool and Manchester.

The HyNet project will then transport the captured CO2 for offshore storage in the Liverpool Bay.

The plans also include blue hydrogen production, hydrogen storage and a hydrogen pipeline to decarbonise various industrial processes in the region.

Alongside Eni, partners in the £2 billion HyNet project include EET Hydrogen, cement producer Heidelberg Materials and waste management firm Viridor.

Construction of the Liverpool Bay CCS network will support close to 2,000 direct jobs as well as safeguarding an estimated 350,000 industrial jobs in the region.

Eni has handed United Living Group a wider £250m contract to deliver CO2 transportation and storage infrastructure, which is expected to create 600 jobs.

Italian firm Saipem has also secured a £440m to convert a traditional gas compression and treatment facility at the Point of Ayr in north Wales into a CO2 electrical compression station.

Tags