Energy Transition / CCS / UK

Worley secures additional work on Teesside carbon capture and storage projects

Worley will continue delivering lender's technical advisor (LTA) services for the Northern Endurance Partnership and Net Zero Teesside Power.

May 27th 2025, 12:31 pm
2 min read
NEP's CCS project in Teesside.© Supplied by Equinor
The Northern Endurance Partnership CCS project is being developed in Teesside.
Mathew Perry

Mathew Perry

Australian engineering services firm Worley has secured further work on a major Teesside carbon capture and storage (CCS) project.

The Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) selected Worley Consulting to continue delivering lender’s technical advisor (LTA) services for the track-1 CCS project.

The NEP is the CO2 transportation and storage provider for a range of CCS across Teesside and the Humber in north east England.

The project received the UK’s first CO2 transport and storage licence last year, with commercial operations set to begin in 2027 and the start-up of CO2 injection expected in 2028.

© Supplied by Northern Endurance P
Plans for the Northern Endurance Partnership CCS project, connected to the East Coast Cluster.

Worley will also continue as delivering LTA services for the Net Zero Teesside Power (NZT Power) project.

A joint venture between BP and Equinor, NZT Power is aiming to become the world’s first gas-fired power station with CCS.

Once operational, the combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power station could produce up to 742 MW of flexible and dispatchable low-carbon power.

Up to two million tonnes of CO2 per year will be captured from the plant, and transported for offshore storage in the North Sea as part of the NEP.

Teesside carbon capture and storage

Both NEP and NZT Power form part of the East Coast Cluster, which secured financial backing from the UK government last year as part of its track-1 CCS cluster process.

A dedicated Worley team in London and The Hague has already supported both CCS projects over a 30-month period through to financial close.

The Sydney-headquartered engineering giant will now continue in this role as NEP and NZT Power move into the executive phase.

The contract involves carrying out detailed technical due diligence on behalf of the lending banks, alongside working with project shareholders to gather and analyse project data, Worley said.

NZT Power managing director Ian Hunter said Worley has played an “important role” in making the project a reality.

Hunter said the NZT Power project will “create and support thousands of jobs” and “significantly enhance the UK’s lower carbon energy capabilities”.

Elsewhere, the UK government is also providing financial backing for the £2bn HyNet North West project, a major CCS cluster in the north west of England.

Italian oil and gas firm Eni is progressing the CO2 transportation and storage component of HyNet, which is also part of the UK’s track-1 process.

Meanwhile, track-2 projects in Scotland and the Humber are calling for the Labour government to provide certainty on further funding for the sector as part of the upcoming spending review in June.

