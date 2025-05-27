Italian energy giant Eni is in talks to sell a stake in its carbon capture and storage (CCS) business to an infrastructure investment fund to one of the world’s largest asset managers, Blackrock.

BlackRock subsidiary Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) has entered into talks with Eni to acquire a 49.99% stake of its CCS business including stakes in the company’s HyNet and Bacton Thames NetZero projects in England.

The potential deal also includes the L10 CCS project in the Netherlands, which Eni acquired as part of a $4.9bn takeover of Neptune Energy last year, and a stake in the Ravenna CCS project in Italy.

Eni also said it could add “additional prospects” in the medium-to-long term to build a “wide platform of CCUS [carbon capture, utilisation and storage] projects”.

Alongside the initial acquisition of a stake in Eni CCUS Holding, the final agreement under negotiation will see GIP support investments in the CCUS projects.

American investment firm BlackRock completed its acquisition of GIP in October last year.

Eni said the agreement to enter into a period of exclusivity with GIP follows a “thorough selection process involving several prominent international players”.

The strong interest in its CCUS business further confirms its “great appeal” and its growth prospects, Eni added.

Eni’s ‘satellite model’

The company said the potential sale of a stake in its CCUS business represents another example of the development of its “satellite” business model.

Alongside its combination with Ithaca Energy in the North Sea oil and gas sector, Eni has also pursued satellite combinations with Var Energi in Norway and Azule in Angola.

The potential sale of a stake in its CCUS segment comes after Eni announced separate negotiations to sell a 20% stake in its Plenitude renewable energy arm.

© Supplied by HyNet

Investment fund Ares Alternative Credit is looking to spend close to €10bn (£8.4bn) on acquiring a stake in Plenitude, which invests in solar, wind and energy storage projects.

In the UK, Plenitude is investing in offshore wind projects through Vårgrønn, a joint venture with Norwegian private equity fund HitecVision.

Vårgrønn is a partner in Dogger Bank, the world’s largest offshore wind farm, and the firm is also developing the Green Volt and Cenos floating wind farms in the North Sea in partnership with Flotation Energy.

HyNet and Bacton Thames NetZero

Located in north west England, the £2bn HyNet North West project will see CO2 emissions captured from industrial emitters around Liverpool and Manchester.

The HyNet project will then transport the captured CO2 for offshore storage in the Liverpool Bay.

The UK government is providing financial backing for HyNet as part of its track-1 process, alongside the East Coast Cluster in Teesside and the Humber.

The plans also include blue hydrogen production, hydrogen storage and a hydrogen pipeline to decarbonise various industrial processes in the region.

Alongside Eni, partners in the £2 billion HyNet project include EET Hydrogen, cement producer Heidelberg Materials and waste management firm Viridor.

© Supplied by Shell

Construction of the Liverpool Bay CCS network will support close to 2,000 direct jobs as well as safeguarding an estimated 350,000 industrial jobs in the region.

Meanwhile, UK regulator the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) awarded a separate carbon storage licence to Eni in 2023 as part of its first CCS licensing round.

The licence forms part of Eni’s Bacton Thames NetZero CCS project, which is aiming to store up to 330 million tonnes of CO2 in the depleted Hewett gas field in the Southern North Sea.

After acquiring Neptune Energy in 2024, Eni also picked up a further three licences which the NSTA handed out as part of the licensing round.

While Neptune did not publicly disclose its plans for the UK licences, the company’s L10 CCS project is aligned with the Aramis CCS project in the Dutch North Sea and envisages CO2 transportation and storage via pipeline and shipping from the UK, Netherlands and Germany.