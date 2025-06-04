Sonardyne secures work on Northern Endurance Partnership

Sonardyne has secured a contract to deliver work for the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP), the UK’s first offshore carbon capture and storage (CCS) project.

The Hampshire-based firm will provide baseline environmental monitoring services for the BP, Equinor and TotalEnergies-led project, located in Teesside and the Humber.

The NEP forms part of the wider East Coast Cluster, which secured the UK’s first ever carbon storage permit last year.

The project involves capturing CO2 emissions from industrial sites and transporting them via an offshore pipeline for permanent storage in the Endurance field in the North Sea.

The UK government is providing financial backing for the CCS project after committing £22 billion in support for the sector over 25 years.

Alongside the NEP and East Coast Cluster, the £22bn funding is also going towards the HyNet and Liverpool Bay CCS projects in north west England.

Northern Endurance Partnership

Sonardyne will provide environmental monitoring in the form of seabed landers at key locations above and around the subsurface Endurance site, 145km off the coast of Teesside.

BP subsurface manager Sarah Buchanan said the deal with Sonardyne will play a “critical role in ensuring carbon is stored safely and securely”.

Sonardyne said monitoring will begin in the summer of 2026 to provide baseline data for two years before the start of CO2 transportation and storage.

© Supplied by Equinor

The company’s technology can detect small changes in water chemistry across a wide area, providing the ability to detect leaks.

It also allows for collection of the data wirelessly using subsea acoustic communication techniques, Sonardyne said.

Sonardyne business development manager Stephen Auld said securing work on the NEP is a “real honour” for the company.

“As a company who are already carbon neutral in our UK operations, we are passionate about combatting climate change and the drive for carbon neutrality,” Auld said.