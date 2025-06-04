Sonardyne secures work on Northern Endurance Partnership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / CCS / UK

Sonardyne secures work on Northern Endurance Partnership

The BP, Equinor and TotalEnergies carbon capture and storage project forms part of the East Coast Cluster

June 4th 2025, 7:08 am
2 min read
Illustration of a seabed monitoring lander. Image: Sonardyne© Supplied by Sonardyne
Illustration of a seabed monitoring lander. Image: Sonardyne

Mathew Perry

Sonardyne has secured a contract to deliver work for the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP), the UK’s first offshore carbon capture and storage (CCS) project.

The Hampshire-based firm will provide baseline environmental monitoring services for the BP, Equinor and TotalEnergies-led project, located in Teesside and the Humber.

The NEP forms part of the wider East Coast Cluster, which secured the UK’s first ever carbon storage permit last year.

The project involves capturing CO2 emissions from industrial sites and transporting them via an offshore pipeline for permanent storage in the Endurance field in the North Sea.

The UK government is providing financial backing for the CCS project after committing £22 billion in support for the sector over 25 years.

Alongside the NEP and East Coast Cluster, the £22bn funding is also going towards the HyNet and Liverpool Bay CCS projects in north west England.

Northern Endurance Partnership

Sonardyne will provide environmental monitoring in the form of seabed landers at key locations above and around the subsurface Endurance site, 145km off the coast of Teesside.

BP subsurface manager Sarah Buchanan said the deal with Sonardyne will play a “critical role in ensuring carbon is stored safely and securely”.

Sonardyne said monitoring will begin in the summer of 2026 to provide baseline data for two years before the start of CO2 transportation and storage.

NEP's CCS project in Teesside. © Supplied by Equinor
The Northern Endurance Partnership CCS project is being developed in Teesside.

The company’s technology can detect small changes in water chemistry across a wide area, providing the ability to detect leaks.

It also allows for collection of the data wirelessly using subsea acoustic communication techniques, Sonardyne said.

Sonardyne business development manager Stephen Auld said securing work on the NEP is a “real honour” for the company.

“As a company who are already carbon neutral in our UK operations, we are passionate about combatting climate change and the drive for carbon neutrality,” Auld said.

 

