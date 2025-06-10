The UK government is set to announce funding for the Acorn carbon capture and storage project in Scotland, according to media reports.

The BBC reported that Chancellor Rachel Reeves will announce funding for Acorn Project as part of the government’s comprehensive spending review.

Centred on the St Fergus gas terminal in Peterhead, the Acorn project involves capturing emissions from industrial emitters in Scotland.

Once captured, the CO2 emissions will be transported via a pipeline for permanent offshore storage in the North Sea.

North Sea operators Shell and Harbour Energy are developing Acorn as a joint venture with Storegga and North Sea Midstream Partners.

Scottish politicians and industry groups have long campaigned for Acorn to receive funding after it secured so-called track-2 status alongside Harbour Energy’s Viking CCS project in 2023.

The first wave of track-2 CCS projects are already underway in Teesside and Liverpool Bay after the UK government committed £22bn to the industry over 25 years.

Track-2: Acorn and Viking CCS

But progress on track-2 funding had stalled, leading to frustration from Acorn developer Storegga and Humber industrial firms connected to Viking CCS.

Speaking to Energy Voice last month, Storegga chief executive Tim Stedman said the company had slowed its UK spending “dramatically” due to ongoing uncertainty.

Harbour Energy also cited delays to Viking as part of its recent decision to cut 250 jobs from its headquarters in Aberdeen.

The BBC did not clarify in its report whether the Viking project in the Humber will also receive funding as part of the spending review.

In the House of Commons on Tuesday, SNP Aberdeenshire North and Moray East MP Seamus Logan asked questioned Labour ministers about funding for Acorn.

Industry minister Sarah Jones responded that the government will outline its funding commitments in the spending review on Wednesday.

“We have always been clear that we support the Acorn Project,” Jones said.

“The decision is a matter for a spending review but we are very close to having those decisions.”

Jones said the Labour government is putting in place “very ambitious” carbon capture plans “which will drive growth across the country”.

Energy Voice contacted the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero for comment, but a spokesperson declined to provide a statement.

Scottish Cluster and Acorn

A report from Edinburgh-based Biggar Economics last year assessed the economic benefits of delivering the Scottish Cluster via the Acorn project.

It estimated that of the £17.7bn in economic benefits the Scottish Cluster could bring to the UK economy, around £9bn will go to Scotland.

Over the course of development and construction, the Scottish Cluster estimates it will support 10,800 jobs, including 4,700 in Scotland.

Once operational, the project will support around 2,3000 Scottish jobs from a total of 4,700 across the UK.

By 2034, the cluster could safeguard an estimated 18,800 industrial jobs and around £1bn in economic value in the UK, which would otherwise be lost. Of these jobs, around 62% (12,100) are located in Scotland.

The report states that total investment in the development phase will reach up to £500m, with around 85% of spending in the UK (59% in Scotland).

Meanwhile, it forecast total construction investment for the cluster to reach £11.9bn, resulting in £7.1bn gross value added (GVA) to the UK economy.

Carbon emissions impact

The industrial sites included in the Scottish Cluster emit an estimated 9.3 million tonnes of CO2 per year, accounting for around 80% of Scotland’s industrial emissions.

The sites include a range of Ineos facilities around Grangemouth, Shell’s Mossmorran plant, a cement factory near Dunbar and power stations near Glenrothes and Peterhead.

By 2030, the Scottish Cluster and Acorn partnership aims to capture and store between five and 10 million tonnes of CO2 each year.

A separate study conducted by the Centre for Energy Policy at the University of Strathclyde, which focused exclusively on the transport and storage element of the Acorn project, highlighted the importance of developing shipping options.

It found that if the Acorn project received emissions from the Scottish Cluster alone, the transport and storage components of the project could support up to 3,000 jobs and £300m in GVA gains.

However, this would rise to almost 5,000 jobs and close to £500m in GVA benefits if the project’s carbon sequestration capacity increased by 40% through the development of internal UK or overseas shipments.

International CO2 shipments

As well as reducing emissions from Scottish industrial sites, the Acorn developers are also exploring options to receive CO2 shipments by sea at Peterhead.

The Acorn developers are in discussions with the Milford Haven CO2 Project in Wales and the 7CO2 project in Severnside regarding possible CO2 shipments to Scotland.

Storegga is advocating for the UK government to allow Acorn to pursue the so-called “merchant model” to secure more revenue from international shipments in future.

Other North Sea operators, including EnQuest, Eni and Perenco, are also developing future offshore CCS projects which involve international CO2 shipments.

Stedman said a focus on CO2 shipments is a “natural evolution” of the current regulated model and a way of “remonetising the North Sea”.