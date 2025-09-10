Industry demand for a subsea carbon storage was “bigger than expected”, according to the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) regulator.

Speaking at the Offshore Europe conference in Aberdeen last week, NSTA head of exploration and new ventures Dr Nick Richardson said the regulator received “lots of ideas” in response to its call for nominations in its second UK offshore carbon storage licensing round.

The NSTA completed the world’s first ever carbon storage licensing round in 2023, with North Sea operators including Perenco, Spirit Energy, EnQuest and Harbour Energy among the successful bidders.

The regulator has also issued carbon storage permits to Eni and a BP and Equinor-led joint venture for so-called ‘track-1’ projects in Teesside and the North West of England.

With track-2 projects in Scotland and the Humber also progressing, Richardson said the NSTA will eventually “need to issue more licences” for further CCS projects.

“Because the fundamental fact is that there is going to be a gap between delivery and our domestic requirement,” he said.

“When we get out to 2050, we’ll be needing to get up to rates of 100 million tonnes per annum just for our own domestic requirements and potentially more than that.

“When it comes to serving emissions from elsewhere, we will need to have a greater rate than that.”

Need for more UK carbon storage licences, NSTA says

In order for the UK and neighbouring EU countries to meet their net zero targets, Richardson said the industry will need more projects appraised and delivered.

Issuing CCS licences is an important part of delivering future projects, Richardson said.

“As in petroleum there’s a maturation funnel and there will be projects that drop out of the funnel for various reasons,” he said.

“That’s a natural part of the cycle and is a good thing.”

Richardson revealed that some of the storage licences issued in the first round “have already disappeared” as they were “appraised quickly and early” and “put to one side”.

An NSTA spokesperson confirmed to Energy Voice that two licences issued to EnQuest covering the Tern and Eider fields have been relinquished.

The spokesperson said the regulator is “hugely encouraged by the level of interest and the number of nominations received” for the potential second licensing round.

The NSTA said it is now considering where new areas will be opened up to storage applications and on what time line

Richardson said the churn of the licensing process allows the industry to “focus our efforts on projects that are much more likely to come to fruition”.

UK has ‘clear cost advantage’ on CCS

With the UK government committing £22 billion to CCS clusters over the next 25 years, Richardson said there is clear political support for carbon storage.

And while Norway and Denmark have pressed ahead in developing operational offshore CCS projects, Richardson pushed back against the idea that the UK is falling behind its North Sea neighbours.

© Supplied by Northern Lights

“We have particular advantages in the UK in that we have a very large emissions base to build off of and so that gives us something that other nations in Europe don’t necessarily have,” he said.

Richardson said there is a “clear cost advantage” for emitters to using UK carbon storage.

“We have shorter transport distances, we don’t need to build a massive superhighway pipeline up to northern Norway to do it,” he said.

“So from an emitter perspective, I think the UK is their preferred destination.”

In addition, Richardson said the UK has built a “pretty solid framework” that will allow it to deliver the “next phase of projects” following the track-1 and track-2 clusters.

“I’m very positive about the UK’s prospects in this regard. I think it’s vital for underpinning jobs, communities, investment, supply chain,” he said.

“I think we can build this into something that is going to take off at some point.

“It just requires a level of patience before we see that action.”

Brexit an ‘ongoing issue’ for CCS

Appearing alongside Richardson, Carbon Capture and Storage Association (CCSA) chief executive Olivia Powis agreed the UK CCS sector is in a “really good place”.

“There has been an awful lot of progress,” Powis said.

“What we need is that clear deployment plan and a route to market, having that visibility for projects to know when the next opportunities are.

“That’s what is happening in Denmark. It’s a much smaller pot, but that certainty is there.”

Ensuring alignment with EU policies remains key to progressing UK CCS projects, but Powis said this has been made more complex as a result of Brexit.

Finalising bilateral agreements with EU nations to allow CO2 shipments under the London Protocol “will open up the market” and drive down costs, Powis said.