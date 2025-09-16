The first word in energy - App Image
Energy Transition / CCS / UK

Hydrogen and carbon capture need ‘urgent’ support to boost UK clean fuels hubs

Aberdeen's NZTC says 'urgent action' is needed to ensure Grangemouth, Teesside and Shetland can become clean fuel production hubs.

September 17th 2025, 12:01 am
3 min read
Cranes overlooking an industrial site in Teesside Image: NZT Power.© Supplied by NZT Power
Cranes overlooking an industrial site in Teesside Image: NZT Power.
Mathew Perry

Reporter

The UK must “move quickly and decisively” to support hydrogen and carbon capture as part of efforts to boost sustainable fuels production, Aberdeen’s Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) has said.

The UK could supply enough hydrogen and captured carbon to meet the needs of the aviation and shipping sectors by 2050.

However, the UK will only reach this milestone if “urgent action tackles gaps in infrastructure, innovation and policy”, the NZTC added.

The advice comes as part of a report on integrating CO2 and hydrogen with alternative fuels production in the UK.

With the right investment support and policy incentives, the NZTC said alternative fuels are a “major opportunity” for areas like Grangemouth, Teesside and Shetland where repurposing oil and gas infrastructure could be the “fastest, most cost-effective route to scaling clean fuels while supporting regional economic growth”.

It also said offshore wind turbines should be used to produce green hydrogen instead of being shut down, or curtailed, in times when energy demand is low.

In 2023, close to 4 TWh of renewable electricity was curtailed at a cost to UK taxpayers of £300m. Since then, curtailed energy costs have continued to rise.

With sustainable fuels being four to nine times more expensive than fossil fuels on average, it will take significant effort from policy makers to bring down costs.

NZTC technology principle Hayleigh Barnett said alternative fuels will play a “key role” in decarbonising the UK’s hardest-to-abate sectors.

“We have the foundations to lead globally but must move quickly and decisively,” Barnett said.

Hydrogen, carbon capture and sustainable fuels

Also known as e-fuels or synthetic fuels, alternative fuels refers to more sustainable substitutes for petroleum-based fuels.

Many types of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) and shipping fuels can be produced from green hydrogen and captured CO2, significantly reducing associated emissions.

To meet the UK’s 2050 decarbonisation needs, the NZTC estimates the aviation and maritime sectors alone will require more than 5.3 million tonnes of captured CO2 each year.

The Teesworks industrial zone on Teesside, where BP has been working on plans for the UK’s biggest hydrogen project.

According to the NZTC report, these industries will need around 1.36 million tonnes of hydrogen per year, amounting to more than 5 GW of hydrogen production capacity.

The report highlights that the UK is currently only a third of the way to its 2030 hydrogen production target of 10 GW, with just 3.45 GW committed.

Shetland, Grangemouth and Teesside

The report recommends repurposing oil and gas infrastructure. Transforming industrial hubs such as Shetland’s Sullom Voe, Scotland’s Grangemouth refinery and Teesside in north east England “could speed up production” and cut costs.

Industrial facilities at Grangemouth

“With the right support, places like Grangemouth, Teesside and Shetland can become clean fuel hubs – creating skilled jobs and long-term economic value,” said Barnett.

Other UK regions with significant potential include the Humber and the north west of England, which hosts the Stanlow refinery and HyNet CCS project.

UK needs ‘urgent’ policy action, NZTC says

The NZTC said to achieve this, the UK government should introduce “urgent” policy reform to incentivise carbon utilisation above storage.

The report recommends investment in infrastructure, as storage and transport,  to link hydrogen, carbon capture and synthetic fuel production.

It also calls for support for innovation and early adoption to close the cost gap with fossil fuels.

“Developing integrated infrastructure that connects hydrogen production, carbon capture, fuel synthesis and distribution is essential to enabling clean fuels at scale,” Barnett said.

NZTC technology principal Hayleigh Barnett. Image: NZTC

“Backing carbon utilisation and supporting early projects will help close the cost gap with fossil fuels and unlock private investment.”

North Sea implications

Finally, the NZTC urged the UK to expand clean fuel mandates beyond aviation and shipping to include heavy industry and power.

The NZTC has previously partnered with Siemens Energy to test the use of e-methanol in gas turbines used in North Sea oil and gas installations.

The tests found that with minimal retrofitting, using e-methanol could cut offshore emissions by up to 75%.

The NZTC report is also backed up by research from Manchester Metropolitan University (MMU) released this week focused on the global aviation sector.

MMU professor of aviation and environment Bethan Owen said the research showed it is “crucial” to phase out fossil fuels used in aviation “as fast as possible and find alternative fuel and technology solutions”.

