HyNet progress as UK-first carbon capture projects greenlit

Two pioneering carbon capture projects in North Wales and Cheshire have been given the green light, securing 500 jobs and marking a milestone for the HyNet project.

Heidelberg Materials and Encyclis have signed final contracts with the UK government in a move that will remove 1.2 million tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere per year.

German-owned firm Heidelberg will build the UK’s first carbon capture-enabled cement plant as part of its Padeswood CCS project in Wales.

Meanwhile, London-based Encyclis will develop one of the world’s first full-scale carbon capture-enabled energy-from-waste (EfW) at its 49.9 MW Protos energy recovery facility (ERF) at Ellesmere Port.

The two projects become the first anchor tenants for the HyNet carbon capture and storage (CCS) project, which the Labour government approved in April.

At the most recent spending review, the UK government committed £9.4 billion towards progressing both HyNet and the East Coast Cluster in Teesside.

© Supplied by HyNet

Italian firm Eni is handling the offshore transportation and storage component of HyNet as part of its Liverpool Bay CCS project.

Padeswood CCS and Protos ERF

Padeswood CCS and Protos ERF will soon move into the construction phase after signing contracts with the government’s Low Carbon Contracts Company.

The projects will “provide long-term job security” for workers in the cement and waste sectors, the government said, alongside “positioning Britain as a global leader on net zero”.

Energy minister Michael Shanks said the Labour government’s energy transition objectives “means good jobs, regional growth, and investment for local communities”.

“These trailblazing projects showcase North Wales and the North West’s workforce on the global stage – leading the charge in the clean industries of the future and powering Britain’s reindustrialisation,” Shanks said.

Heidelberg Materials UK chief executive Simon Willis said a “constructive partnership” with the government has led to Padeswood CCS reaching financial close.

With the facility set to capture around 800,000 tonnes of CO2 per year from the company’s existing cement works, Willis said Padeswood will be a “world-leader”.

© Supplied by Heidelberg Materials

“CCS is a growing sector worldwide and our Padeswood project is an exemplar, helping position the UK as a global force at the forefront of this technology,” he said.

“It will also pave the way to decarbonising our domestic cement industry, helping it remain competitive while mitigating against climate change.”

Alongside its investment in UK carbon capture projects, Heidelberg is also playing a key role in Norway’s Northern Lights CCS project.

Energy from waste and CCS

Encyclis chief executive Mark Burrows-Smith said the company has secured a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” to begin decarbonising the UK waste sector.

“This first full-scale carbon capture deployment in the UK enables us to continue providing an essential treatment service for non-recyclable waste while reducing carbon emissions, creating new skilled jobs and clearing a pathway for wider adoption across the industry,” Burrows-Smith said.

© Supplied by Encyclis

“We are not only building a carbon capture plant but setting the foundations for a new era of industry transformation which helps the UK achieve its greenhouse gas reduction targets and manage its resources more efficiently.”

Investment in ‘industrial heartlands’

The Carbon Capture and Storage Association (CCSA) welcomed the announcement and said the two projects will “anchor investment in industrial heartlands”.

CCSA chief executive Olivia Powis said the HyNet progress is a “landmark moment” for the UK’s industrial decarbonisation.

“Cement and energy from waste are two of the most difficult sectors to decarbonise, yet they are fundamental to our economy and way of life – from building new homes and vital infrastructure to managing society’s unrecyclable waste and providing reliable low carbon power,” Powis said.

“These world-leading projects show how carbon capture can provide credible, scalable pathways to net zero, securing the future of essential UK industries and keeping businesses competitive in global markets.”

But the trade body called for more investment in the sector and said the UK “needs to rapidly deploy a much wider pipeline” beyond HyNet and the East Coast Cluster.

The organisation has been vocal in calling for more funding and faster progress for the next phase of UK CCS projects in Scotland and the Humber, known as ‘track-2’.

Offshore carbon storage

There are also multiple proposals outside the track sequencing process, including from North Sea offshore oil and gas firms Spirit Energy and EnQuest.

Offshore Energies UK head of policy Enrique Cornejo said projects like these are possible due to the skills and investment from the offshore energy sector.

“The full carbon capture and storage project pipeline must be constructed for us to meet our greenhouse gas reduction targets,” Cornejo said.

“That means securing funding for final investment in the so-called track 2 clusters around the Humber and North East Scotland, before the end of this Parliament.

“It also means creating a viable route to market for other carbon capture projects outside the cluster sequencing process.”

Cornejo said a clear delivery framework for these projects is “essential to unlock the full potential” of the UK CCS sector.