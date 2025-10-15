As Britain’s carbon storage clusters move forward, developers are now aiming to fill those pipelines with carbon taken not just from industry but sucked directly from the air and sea.

At HyNet in the North West of England, Swiss firm Climeworks has put forward its Silver Birch project as potentially the UK’s first large-scale direct air capture (DAC) plant.

If developed, the scheme would remove CO2 from the atmosphere and store it in reservoirs beneath Liverpool Bay, operated by Italian major Eni.

Climeworks pointed to estimates suggesting Britain may need up to 17 million tonnes of DAC capacity by 2050.

It comes as governments worldwide have invested nearly $4 billion to DAC development since 2020, according to the International Energy Agency.

But the company’s track record has raised questions.

While Climeworks has raised more than $800 million from investors, it has struggled to meet removal targets at its plants in Iceland and cut 20% of its workforce earlier this year.

The firm’s struggles have raised questions over the viability of direct carbon removal (DCR) technologies amid ongoing debate over its climate credentials.

A recent Scottish government-commissioned study found DAC in Scotland would not be cost-competitive against Iceland, Texas or Norway, with capture costs between £340 and £550 per tonne by 2040.

The ClimateXChange report also found a half-million tonne DAC plant could consume around 1 TWh of energy annually, roughly equivalent to the electricity demand of all homes in Dundee in 2023.

UK direct air capture innovation

London-based Mission Zero Technologies is among the UK firms hoping to change that equation and ensure that captured carbon can be utilised cost-effectively.

Founded by materials scientists, the company has developed an electrochemical DAC technology which can easily integrate with intermittent renewables and take advantage of curtailed wind power.

Mission Zero has already piloted projects in Sheffield, where captured CO2 is used to make sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

With Scotland aiming to pivot towards SAF and green hydrogen production at Grangemouth, Mission Zero’s technology shows DAC could provide a way to produce another valuable low-carbon feedstock.

Another Mission Zero project in Norfolk produces carbon-negative building materials, while a larger venture in Alberta with Canadian firm Deep Sky is also underway.

The start-up has raised over £25 million from investors, including Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Fortescue and Siemens, alongside Innovate UK grants.

Speaking to Energy Voice, Mission Zero chief executive Nicholas Chadwick said the UK has all the right ingredients to scale DAC technology.

“The UK is sat on a gold mine and doesn’t quite realise it,” Chadwick said.

“Two to three terawatt hours of renewable electricity are wasted every year because it can’t cross the border from Scotland to England.

“If you brought those together, you could create a world-leading direct air capture industry.”

But Chadwick warned companies would not invest in the UK without clear, predictable rules on planning, permitting and incentives.

Captura and direct ocean capture

Where Mission Zero is focused on air, California-based Captura has turned to the sea.

The company, spun out of US engineering institute Caltech, has developed a system to remove CO2 directly from seawater.

Known as direct ocean capture (DOC, the process takes advantage of Henry’s Law, which means that when CO2 is extracted from the ocean, more is drawn down from the atmosphere.

Captura chief executive Steve Oldham told Energy Voice that DOC is more efficient than DAC as a result.

“If you take CO2 out of the ocean, then the ocean will automatically take it out of the air,” Oldham said.

“The advantage of doing that is CO2 in the ocean is 150 times more present than in the atmosphere.”

Since its launch in 2021, the firm has raised more than $79m (£63m) from investors including Equinor, Eni, Aramco and National Grid.

The company’s approach is designed to make use of curtailed energy, particularly relevant for the UK as Scotland scales up its offshore wind sector.

“We worked out that 70% of our energy can come from curtailed renewable energy,” he said.

“We can utilise all of that energy and move a lot of our energy use into curtailed rather than on peak, which we think is a significant advantage both economically and also in terms of power distribution.”

Captura has already progressed from a 1oo tonne-per-year pilot in Los Angels to a 1,000 tonne-per-year pilot in Hawaii and is now exploring potential sites in the UK.

The firm estimates its initial plants will require 2.1 MWh per tonne of CO2 captured, before reaching close to 1.6 MWh per tonne.

Oldham said the Captura technology can deploy from barges, alongside power stations, or even repurposed oil and gas platforms, providing benefits for coastal communities.

DOC environmental concerns

But concerns remain over the environmental impact of discharging treated water back to the sea.

A study published in July by the University of Exeter and Plymouth Marine Laboratory warned of “major evidence gaps” on the ecological effects of direct ocean capture.

The authors said it would be “irresponsible to deploy at large scales until further work is conducted”.

In response, Oldham pointed to Captura’s own environmental monitoring, including three years of mussel and outflow studies at the port of Los Angeles.

“We are adding no material to the ocean whatsoever and the CO2 we take out is put back by the atmosphere,” he said.

“We use no chemicals, no input material whatsoever, and we produce no waste product.”

RepAir Carbon looks to UK

Israel-based RepAir Carbon is another DAC company positioning itself for the UK’s carbon capture build-out.

RepAir has developed an electrochemical capture process that uses no heat, solvents or liquids.

Instead, the firm’s technology relies on a continuous, fuel cell-inspired design that the company says is up to 70% more efficient than conventional DAC.

Since 2022, the start-up has raised close to $28m (£22m), with backers including Shell, Equinor, Repsol and Perenco’s Taranis Ventures.

Vice president of strategy and growth Jean-Philippe Hiegel told Energy Voice that the system is already being trialled at industrial sites including aluminium smelters.

RepAir is already working with Shell and Mitsubishi on a 30,000 tonne-per-year DAC project in the US, known as Pelican, alongside projects in Greece, France and Kenya.

But Hiegel also sees the UK as an attractive market for RepAir.

“What the UK has done is very inspiring in the sense to switch to a regulated asset base mechanism with contract for differences,” he said.

“The UK has put a lot of thought into how to make those value chains work.”

Hiegel highlighted opportunities in retrofitting gas turbines with capture units, which he said could offer a lower-cost route for North Sea operators to decarbonise compared to full platform electrification.

“For gas turbines, we target less than 500 kilowatt-hours per tonne [of CO2 captured] that’s about two times better than the state-of-the-art today,” he said.

North Sea CCUS

Hiegel himself is no stranger to the North Sea. A former TotalEnergies executive, he was part of the founding team behind the Northern Lights carbon transport and storage joint venture in Norway.

He said his experience at Northern Lights taught him that CCS must be treated as a service, with capture and storage developers working in tandem.

That experience also gives him confidence in the workforce transition possibilities within carbon capture.

He said his own career move from upstream oil and gas into CCS reflected the transferability of skills between the sectors.

“The technologies, the value chains are very similar,” he said.

“Another point is, as we can see in the UK, but also in Norway, that they are replicating the same approach that were used for oil and gas licensing rounds, for example.

“We can see already now the transition towards yearly licensing rounds for CO2 storage projects.”

Hiegel said this approach creates a “framework that people are familiar with and will probably encourage them to switch into those activities”.

Carbon capture policy and economics

The UK government plans to integrate engineered removals into the Emissions Trading Scheme by 2029, with legislation due by 2028.

Officials argue this will provide a long-term route to market, allowing projects to earn compliance-grade credits rather than relying on voluntary buyers.

Developers say the sector will not scale without stronger near-term incentives. Chadwick warned the UK risks “losing momentum” compared to the US and Canada.

In the US, 45Q tax credits have driven a wave of carbon capture projects, though rising costs and recent moves by the Trump administration have created uncertainty.

Canada, meanwhile, offers credits covering up to 60% of capital expenditure.

By contrast, UK projects must compete in a policy environment still geared around cluster sequencing, with limited clarity on early-stage funding.

Oldham said the challenge for DCR developers is similar to the early days of renewables.

“It is a chicken-and-egg situation,” he said.

“The normal way that you resolve the chicken and egg dilemma is somebody has to go first.

“Either the finance industry is willing to take more of a risk and enable the first deployments which allow costs to drop, and then you’re at a cost point that’s acceptable, or government helps the cost of the first plants through policy.”

Oldham said he believes the model used to support early-stage wind and solar projects should also be used to support DAC and DOC.

“You can’t have [subsidy support] forever, but government incentive to get over the cost of the first deployments, that to me is the right policy and the right approach,” he said.

Jobs, supply chain and North Sea transition

The ClimateXChange report also warned that permitting could delay Scottish DAC projects by more than a year.

Hiegel said the next five years will be decisive for DAC and that an “inflection point” should happen in 2030.

“That’s where, really, we should have de-risked the most promising technologies and infrastructure,” he said.

“And then 2030 up to 2040, this is then the time to roll out larger scale projects.”

DCR advocates argue that DAC and DOC could help anchor a new phase for the North Sea supply chain.

Chadwick said DAC offers the UK an opportunity for “reindustrialisation, a chance not to lose the ability to make and build things in Britain”.

“The UK has a storied history of running complex industrial processes,” he said.

“British Steel… Grangemouth with all its industrial history, Aberdeen with its offshore history, all the skillsets are there.

“The energy transition is just a transition of how we source energy and how we find a more sustainable place on the planet.

“This is how we bring people along on that journey sustainably as well.”

Carbon removal risks and outlook

Despite growing interest in DCR technologies, major hurdles remain.

Monitoring and verification standards remain unproven, while voluntary carbon markets are volatile.

Globally, investment in carbon dioxide removal research and start-ups accounts for just 1.1% of overall investment in climate-tech start-ups.

This is despite estimates that the world will need to remove between 7 and 9 billion tonnes of CO2 per year by 2050 to keep Paris climate goals within reach.

Investment in carbon dioxide removal peaked in 2022, at around $1.5bn, before declining to $856m in 2023 according to a 2024 University of Oxford-led report.

Deployment is still tiny, with around 20 DAC plants capturing only roughly 10,000 tonnes of CO2 per year.

The UK’s Climate Change Committee says the country may need up to 23m tonnes annually by 2050, with the Humber, Teesside, Merseyside and Grangemouth listed as prime candidates for deployment.

Meanwhile the IEA’s net zero scenario calls for 85m tonnes globally by 2030 and nearly 1Gt by mid-century.

Greenwashing vs climate opportunity

Critics also warn the sector risks becoming a form of greenwashing if removals are used to justify continued fossil fuel production.

Chadwick acknowledged the concern but said strong governance and transparency could ensure DAC plays a “legitimate role” in net zero.

Whether direct air and ocean capture can become the North Sea’s next frontier will depend on policy clarity, affordable energy, and the build-out of storage and transport infrastructure.

But Oldham believes carbon removals and credits will eventually be seen as a “globally tradeable item like a barrel of oil”.

“The market for those may not be there in Scotland, but what if it’s there in Japan or India or Germany or Spain,” he said.

“If you can export a carbon credit, then just like oil and gas production, the production will be done in places where it makes sense and the demand will be in places where it’s needed. And the same is true of carbon removal.”