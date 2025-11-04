The first word in energy - App Image
Energy Transition / CCS / UK

Offshore worker narrowly missed by falling scaffold bag on Eni asset

The HSE issued an improvement notice to Eni UK after the safety incident.

November 4th 2025, 7:30 am Updated: November 4th 2025, 7:30 am
2 min read
Eni's Douglas platform in the Liverpool Bay which is the focal point for the HyNet North West carbon capture and storage project.© Supplied by Eni
Mathew Perry

Reporter

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has issued an improvement notice to Eni UK after a scaffold bag fell and narrowly missed an offshore worker.

The incident occurred on 5 August 2025 when a worker manually lowered a scaffold bag containing chain blocks and weighing 25kg to the floor of a pump room.

The HSE said the worker used a hemp rope formed by tying two shorter pieces together on Eni’s Offshore Storage Installation (OSI) asset in Liverpool Bay.

The rope parted and the bag fell about 25 metres to the pump room floor, narrowly missing a mechanical technician who was working below.

According to the HSE, the technician “was exposed to the risk of being struck by this falling object and hence at risk of serious personal injury”.

In addition, the HSE said the rope was not certified and “patently not fit for the purpose that it was being used”.

The UK safety regulator said Eni’s control-of-work process had not been effectively implemented.

Installation supervisors were not aware the task was being undertaken at the time, the HSE said, and Eni’s procedures “failed to ensure this task was carried out safely”.

Eni did not respond to a request for comment.

Eni in the UK

Last year, Eni combined its North Sea upstream production assets with UK-listed independent Ithaca Energy in a deal worth around £754m.

The agreement covered Eni’s operated interest in the Cygnus field, as well as 10 non-operated stakes in fields including the Elgin Franklin Area, J-Area and Seagull.

The business combination excluded Eni’s East Irish Sea oil and gas assets and the company’s UK carbon capture and storage (CCS) activities.

The Italian company is playing a lead role in the HyNet North West cluster, where Eni is responsible for the offshore transport and storage of CO₂ in the Liverpool Bay area.

Eni is also progressing the Bacton Thames Net Zero CCS initiative focused on the East Anglia and Thames-estuary industrial regions and the Hewett depleted-gas field.

