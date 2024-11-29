Renewables body calls for more heat networks to decarbonise Scottish cities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Geothermal

Renewables body calls for more heat networks to decarbonise Scottish cities

By Mathew Perry
29/11/2024, 7:33 am
© Supplied by DCT Mediaian wood
Aberdeen harbour with the city behind.

Scotland needs to urgently change the way it heats its cities and towns to meet its decarbonisation targets, according to industry body Scottish Renewables.

The organisation said more than half of Scotland’s energy consumption is used for heating buildings and homes.

In a report, the group outlined recommendations for how the Scottish government can deliver additional city-scale heat networks and steer a national strategy to decarbonise heat.

There are two kinds of heat networks, including communal networks which supply heat and hot water to multiple customers in a single building.

Meanwhile, district heat networks cover wider areas and supply multiple buildings and homes.

The systems can use different energy sources including renewable electricity, bioenergy, geothermal sources, solar thermal, and captured waste heat from industrial processes.

Scottish Renewables head of heat and solar Helen Melone said it is “critically important” to change how Scottish buildings are heated to meet net zero targets.

“Scotland has made good progress in decarbonising its electricity but it is falling behind with decarbonising heat,” Melone said.

© Supplied by Scottish Renewables
Scottish Renewables head of heat and solar Helen Melone and Vattenfall head of business development for Scotland Paul Steen.

“Heat networks are the most cost-effective solution for providing affordable, low-carbon heat in densely populated areas such as cities and towns offering a range of other benefits including the ability to utilise waste heat, allow access to natural heat sources and enhance the flexibility of our energy system.”

Melone called on the Scottish government to implement the recommendations of its report and deliver city-scale heat networks for each of Scotland’s eight cities.

Swedish firm Vattenfall is delivering a heat network in Midlothian, which captures waste heat from a recycling plant to supply thousands of homes.

Vattenfall head of business development for Scotland Paul Steen said heat networks are an “essential means” for providing low carbon heating and hot water on a city scale.

“Scotland cannot meet its climate change targets without a significant increase in this tried and tested low carbon technology,” Steen said.

In 2021, the Scottish government set a target to deliver 3.6% of non-electrical heat consumption using heat networks by 2027, and 8.4% by 2030.

 

 

