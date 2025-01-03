UK’s Star Energy ups stake in Croatian geothermal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Geothermal

UK’s Star Energy ups stake in Croatian geothermal

Erikka Askeland By Erikka Askeland
03/01/2025, 9:36 am
Photo of Erikka Askeland
© Supplied by systemA simple illustration to show how geothermal energy works.
A simple illustration to show how geothermal energy works.

UK oil and gas producer Star Energy Group (AIM:STAR) has acquired a further 20% of a company that owns three geothermal exploration licences in the “highly prospective” Pannonian Basin in Croatia.

Star, which changed its name from Igas Energy in 2023, said the deal to up its stake in A14 Energy will enable it to “accelerate” development of its geothermal projects but does not expose the firm to “material additional costs in the short to medium term”.

The firm produces gas and oil at onshore locations in the the East Midlands and the Weald Basin in Southern England with production averaging around 2,000 boepd in 2024.

It also is developing low carbon heat opportunities including geothermal with a number of NHS hospitals in England.

Star acquired the stake in A14 from its joint venture partner, Peninsula International, taking its total share in the firm to 71%.

It said the acquisition follows the exercise of conversion rights under a €529,614 (£439,103) convertible loan agreement with Peninsula. The convertible loan was provided to Peninsula in order to fund its share of 2024 operating expenses for A14.

The firm, which made headlines as Igas when it made a move into recovering UK onshore shale gas through fracking, acquired geothermal heat developer GT Energy in 2020.

Star Energy chief executive, Ross Glover, who took on the role in June 2024, said the licences include a “proof of concept” for a geothermal power plant.

He said: “The three licences held by A14 Energy are prospective in the Pannonian basin which has proof of concept in the 17.5MWe Velika Ciglena geothermal power plant.

“Our increased stake provides us with greater flexibility in our plans to farm down an interest in the licences and to accelerate the development of our Croatian assets.

“The additional interest does not expose us to material additional costs in the short to medium term due to the existing carry arrangements. Peninsula will continue to provide the partnership with in-country expertise.

