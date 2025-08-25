The UK geothermal sector has long complained about being overlooked by the government. But it is not just the government that has been slow to grasp the potential of this low-carbon dispatchable energy source.

Geothermal does not fit neatly into any investment category. It requires oil and gas drilling expertise, but offers utility-scale returns. It can provide power and heating, but struggles to compete on cost with existing technologies and growing renewables.

This complexity has left it stranded between sectors, struggling to attract traditional energy investors or clean-tech funds.

But it is the hybrid nature of the resource that makes it attractive. In a world of intermittent power, geothermal can offer energy security and long-term certainty that avoids imports.

Investors, councils and communities have all been sceptical, and this scepticism creates a cycle that geothermal is struggling to escape. A lack of projects means little information is available and therefore makes new projects that much harder.

Open access

There are some signs of change, though. The British Geological Survey (BGS) launched its Geothermal Platform on 11 August. The tool provides data such as temperature models, borehole data and geological mapping to help identify the resource, the BGS said.

The platform was commissioned by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) through the Net Zero Innovation Portfolio, showing some recognition at government level of geothermal’s potential. BGS designed it with accessibility in mind, working with user experience specialists to ensure non-experts could navigate the data.

“The map explorer contains summary layers that provide an overview of geothermal potential for multiple technology types across Great Britain, along with user guide videos, designed to provide non-specialists with key information,” a BGS spokesperson said.

This accessibility is crucial, as several reports and inquiries have identified that “open access geothermal data and information” is needed to “unlock wider utilisation of geothermal technologies.”

The tool aims to synthesise information about geothermal for regulators, developers and researchers.

It is clear geothermal has the potential to grow. The International Energy Agency (IEA), in a recent report, said it provides only 1% of global electricity supply currently but could rise to 15% by 2050.

© Supplied by Toby Smith/Eden Geot

Investor choices

The major challenge is that costs are high, higher than solar and wind. Geothermal can provide heat or power, a choice driven largely by the geology.

Ryan Law, of Geothermal Engineering, puts the potential of the UK at “hundreds of gigawatts of power”. But this comes from a low baseline. The company’s United Downs project, for instance, will provide 3 MW of power, with future plants potentially doubling that.

The challenge, in UK geothermal, is that the upfront costs are high. “It’s very expensive to drill wells, it’s very similar to the oil and gas industry,” Law explains. “With geothermal, it’s a utility return, but with oil and gas risk.”

The IEA said there were only a “limited number of investors” willing to take the risks of exploring and drilling. As a result, the cost of capital is high, which has an impact on the competitiveness of geothermal power or heat.

It said “doubling the weighted average cost of capital from 5% to 10% can increase the overall LCOE of a geothermal plant by about 40%”. The upfront costs are around 80%, while operational expenditure is only 20%, the IEA report said.

Power plans

Geothermal Engineering has been developing the United Downs power project, where it won a contract for difference (CfD) in 2023. The contract has a £119 per MWh strike price, more expensive than solar and wind but less than tidal.

The project is just outside Truro, in an area that has long promised “hot rocks”.

The company’s plans cover both power generation and the extraction of lithium, from the subterranean brines. While this should make the commercial proposition more compelling, potential investors struggle to come to terms with this hybrid project.

“There’s a mismatch in the UK. There are classic infrastructure funds that back power projects, who don’t like the commodity risk. And there are commodity investors who don’t really like the boring CfDs. They’re not quite melding,” Law said.

Heat hopes

The other side of geothermal is in providing heat. Star Energy is a legacy onshore oil and gas producer, which pivoted around 2020 to expand into geothermal.

Ross Glover, CEO of Star, sees the opportunity in the UK – outside Cornwall – as focused on heat. “We believe that the opportunities in the UK for power generation are pretty niche. They’re very, very location specific,” he says.

Unlike Cornish-focused Geothermal Engineering, Star is working to provide heat to specific offtakers, notably two NHS projects. Star sees its opportunities in offering long-term inflation-linked supply contracts.

But the company also sees the move as bringing new complexities to its business model. Selling crude is a well understood process. Selling heat from geothermal requires more of a leap.

“In the UK, we are rationing our spend to the places where we can see near-term value creation, which means that we’re not going after large demand,” Glover notes. “We’re going after those specific projects where we can move phases forward rapidly.”

The counterparties involved in the projects are willing, he notes, “but they should move at different paces”.

Government’s role

Glover sees scope for more support from the government. The current focus on electrification misses opportunities for other ways to tackle the decarbonisation challenge.

Government has the opportunity to “turbocharge a geothermal industry that could supply all of the heat for major cities like Manchester, Newcastle, Southampton”.

There are large parts of England that could benefit, he says. “This is not pie in the sky stuff. The geology tells you it can be done.”

Glover gives measured approval for Star’s talks with the government. He describes the talks as “reasonably productive” around geothermal. But there is room for growth, in part at least by recognising there are other routes to decarbonise.

“There is a fixation on electrification. What do I really need from government? I need a strong market, a strong signal,” Glover says.

Star is also working on geothermal projects in Croatia. These are smaller in scale, but able to make progress faster. The aim is to farm down its licences and bring in a partner, he explains, with the possibility to be drilling in 2026.

In Croatia, CEO Glover says, the company received “everything we needed in three months”. The ultimate prize in Croatia is smaller, Glover continues. “The opportunity in the UK is absolutely enormous, but it’s quite slow and ponderous.”

© Shutterstock / silky

Industry parallels

While the UK’s oil and gas expertise should help deliver geothermal projects, there is little sign of this happening as yet.

Hydrocarbons account for nearly all of Star’s revenues. As a result, Glover is understandably critical of the Energy Profits Levy (EPL), which he describes as having a “brutal” impact in delivering an effective 78% tax rate. But at least the EPL also provides some relief for investments.

“This is the perverse world we live in. We spend a pound on oil and gas and we get tax relief. We spend a pound on geothermal, something that the country wants us to do, and the government wants us to do, and we get no relief whatsoever,” the executive states.

Geothermal should provide an opportunity for oil and gas workers. “At the moment, that is not what the policy effect is. The policy effect is pack your bags, go somewhere else, do it there, or retire,” Glover says.

The Star CEO notes the company’s capacity to work onshore safely. But there are also other skills the oil and gas industry can deliver.

The IEA noted the new generation of geothermal uses techniques such as horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing. Up to 80% of geothermal capacity and skills could come from existing oil and gas skills, it said.

The energy agency also said oil companies could benefit from geothermal as a hedge against oil and gas declines.

The logic resonates with Star, although Glover dismisses talk of a “light switch” move from oil and gas. “We have to keep investing, to continue producing oil and gas, which we as a country need.”

Hot spots

There are signs of improvement in the UK geothermal outlook. Glover notes Southampton, which is facing near term challenges as a result of the grid connection logjam.

The city is considering energy security as one factor that must be addressed in order to deliver growth. Those that are unable to access the energy they require “will stagnate and ultimately die”, Glover explains.

BGS, in launching its tool, said it saw opportunities to retrofit geothermal technology for towns, cities and industrial sites.

It specifically cited the Liverpool-Manchester-Leeds-Sheffield corridor as able to “take advantage of multiple geothermal energy technologies”.

Geothermal Engineering, meanwhile, is backed by a variety of founders, including Cornwall Council and Thrive Renewables.

These are positive signs. But progress is still painfully slow. If there are “hundreds of gigawatts” of clean power available, what can be done to accelerate the UK’s uptake?

Geothermal is disadvantaged because it fails to fit in any single bracket. It has similarities to oil and gas, to renewable power, to community heat and even to commodity plans, but fits none of these niches.

If government is serious about decarbonisation, it could provide a policy framework that captures this complexity and makes the case for investors in UK geothermal. For all government’s talk of unlocking private capital, it has fallen short on this key resource.