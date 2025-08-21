The first word in energy - App Image
Energy Transition / Geothermal

3t partners with Robert Gordon University on geothermal drilling simulator

Safety training organisation 3t is partnering with Aberdeen's RGU on the UK's first geothermal simulation and modelling platform.

August 21st 2025, 9:38 am
2 min read
Geothermal energy infrastructure in Cornwall.© Supplied by Eden Geothermal
Geothermal energy infrastructure in Cornwall.

Mathew Perry

Energy sector training organisation 3t is partnering with Aberdeen’s Robert Gordon University (RGU) to establish the UK’s first geothermal simulation and modelling platform.

3t said the training partnership aims to accelerate geothermal deployment and support the UK’s net zero goals by support future skills development.

The platform will adapt RGU’s DrillSIM:5000 simulator, primarily used for decommissioning training, to replicate mid to deep single geothermal wells.

The project will use 3t’s drilling systems simulation technology to create realistic training scenarios, the company said.

The collaboration is designed to reduce the drilling costs of geothermal wells and provide a safe environment for training the next generation of energy professionals.

3t senior vice president for technologies Clive Battisby said adapting the simulation technology for geothermal will expand its potential.

Battisby said the “strategic leap” could unlock new potential for clean energy generation in the UK.

Geothermal drilling

3t said the platform will provide realistic drilling scenarios in a safe and controlled environment, potentially reducing the cost of geothermal wells by up to 50%

The firm said this will help to make clean heat solutions “more accessible and commercial viable”.

It could also open up opportunities to repurpose existing North Sea oil and gas infrastructure for geothermal uses, 3t said.

Phil Hassard of RGU’s Energy Transition Institute described the partnership as an example of how academia and industry can collaborate to scale clean energy solutions.

“Beyond innovation, this project reinforces Scotland’s shared commitment to accelerating the transition to sustainable energy, strengthening both local and national efforts to build a resilient, low-carbon future,” Hassard said.

