Aberdeen-headquartered OSSO has secured a “major” geothermal contract in Germany as the firm targets further European expansion.

The contract in Germany’s Upper Rhine, for a six-figure fee, will see OSSO deliver its mud cooling technology on a six-well, three-rig geothermal drilling campaign.

OSSO said the drilling campaign “further strengthens” its position in the European geothermal market.

As a result of increasing activity on the continent, OSSO said it has also established a dedicated European entity in Amsterdam.

It comes as the Dyce-based fluid temperature control and separation solutions firm aims to diversify and grow beyond its traditional oil and gas operations.

Alongside its push into geothermal and regional expansion in Europe, OSSO is also expanding operations in the Middle East and within the water and construction sectors.

OSSO geothermal campaign

As part of the contract with an unnamed developer, OSSO is providing its high-capacity mud cooling technology to support the drilling campaign, with operations already underway.

The firm said its technology is designed to tackle the extreme downhole temperatures common in geothermal operations by actively cooling drilling fluid as it returns to the surface.

This temperature control is beneficial for enhancing drilling performance, extending the lifespan of downhole tools, and significantly reducing overall operational costs, OSSO said.

Lowering the temperature of the fluid at surface level also reduces heat exposure for rig crews, supporting safer working conditions.

OSSO chief executive James Scullion said the contract win “builds on the strong momentum we’re seeing across Europe” and its wider business.

© Supplied by OSSO

“Securing several geothermal contracts to date shows the value we’re delivering, and setting up a European entity is the next step in scaling our capability, enabling us to support customers in the continent with an enhanced, localised service not only for geothermal but for fluid management and separation solutions,” Scullion said.

“Pivoting our expertise into sectors like geothermal and fluid management has been central to our growth strategy, and we’re focused on driving that forward.”

OSSO financial performance

OSSO said the firm expects to increase its headcount within Europe to directly support the growth in geothermal contracts, with 10% of the company’s revenue coming from the energy source at the end of 2024.

According to Companies House documents, OSSO reported a strong increase in profitability in 2024.

The documents show the firm’s profit and total and comprehensive income increasing by nearly 80% to just over £850,000.

This performance strengthened OSSO’s balance sheet, with total net assets growing to around £3.4m.

This growth came as the result of substantial increase in tangible fixed assets and a dramatic improvement in liquidity, as net current assets soared from just £930 to just under £1m.

The asset expansion appears to have been partially financed by a substantial increase in long-term creditors, which rose to around £4.2m. OSSO is roughly 75% owned by Scottish firm Linton Investments.

European geothermal growth

OSSO’s push into the European geothermal market comes as EU leaders work to accelerate deployment of the technology as a key low-carbon energy source.

In 2024, the EU Energy Council called for faster permitting and easier access to finance for geothermal projects as part of Europe’s energy transition strategy.

According to the International Energy Agency, geothermal could meet 15% of global electricity demand growth by 2050, with investment in the sector projected to reach up to $140 billion (£104bn) per year.

© Supplied by Expro

OSSO business unit manager Alasdair Carstairs said the firm’s mud-cooling technology is proven in high-temperature geothermal wells.

“That track record was key to securing this contract,” he said.

“Our consultative approach and ability to deliver local servicing have positioned us strongly for this project, and with the new entity in place, we’re primed to continue supporting the sector as it grows.

“We’re also expanding our geothermal offering to include fluid and wastewater management – critical capabilities for tackling the broader operational challenges the industry will face as it scales.”