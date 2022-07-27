Sunak to cut VAT on energy to revive UK Tory leadership bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Grid & Retail

Sunak to cut VAT on energy to revive UK Tory leadership bid

Rishi Sunak pledged to scrap value added tax on all domestic energy bills for the next year if he becomes UK prime minister, a move his leadership rival, Liz Truss, criticized as a U-turn.
By Bloomberg
27/07/2022, 10:46 am
Announcing a “winter plan” to address inflation and the cost of living, Sunak’s campaign said he would introduce a “targeted, temporary and timely tax cut” by removing VAT on domestic energy bills if a price cap imposed by the regulator rises above £3,000 ($3,610) as expected later this year.

The measure – which Bloomberg Economist Dan Hanson estimates would cost about £4 billion – marks an about-turn by Sunak, who earlier this year had argued it would “disproportionately benefit wealthier households,” when he was Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Sunak is trying to turn around his prospects of winning the runoff against Truss, who has emerged as the clear front-runner among the Tory Party membership who will elect a winner. The economy has emerged as a clear dividing line between the candidates, with Truss arguing for immediate tax cuts to help tackle the cost-of-living crisis, and Sunak arguing the priority is to bear down on inflation.

Lowering inflation

Late Tuesday, the former chancellor’s campaign argued the policy would “bear down on prices,” contrasting it with tax cuts promised by Truss that they warned would “stoke inflation.”

Hanson said the policy would cost the equivalent of 0.2% of the UK’s Gross Domestic Product, a small economic impact. He said that based on an assumption the price cap is set to rise by 60% in October, the VAT cut would mean it instead rises by 52%. He also said Sunak’s policy would have a direct impact on inflation, reducing it by about 0.4 percentage point in October. That would mean an 0.4-point uplift to inflation once the tax holiday expires a year later.

Sunak also said he would “expand the labor force” by “tightening up the rules on out of work benefits,” doubling the number of hours a week someone on welfare has to work to avoid looking for a full-time job.

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey, a Truss supporter, accused him of blocking the very same changes to benefit rules while he was chancellor.

The Truss campaign also accused Sunak of changing his mind on VAT, pointing to his comments in the House of Commons in February that the policy would help wealthier households more than poorer one. It’s an argument he made again in May, telling the Commons that a VAT cut would give “higher tax discounts to those who are particularly wealthy or have large houses and energy bills.”

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng – a prominent Truss backer – on Wednesday told GB News that Sunak’s plan was a “screeching handbrake U-turn.”

Pat McFadden, Labour’s shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, said that Sunak was guilty of “playing hokey cokey with our taxes” and “acting as his own personal rebuttal unit — attacking a policy for months, then adopting it.”

Separately, Truss’ campaign announced a new policy on crime, setting a target for police to cut homicide, serious violence and neighborhood crime by 20% by the end of the current Parliament.

Her campaign also said she would publish league tables showing how police forces are performing against the national trend.

