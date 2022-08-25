Centrica to donate 10% of British Gas profits to help at-risk customers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Grid & Retail

Centrica to donate 10% of British Gas profits to help at-risk customers

Energy group Centrica said it will donate 10% of the profits made by its British Gas retail arm to vulnerable customers, though only a fraction of bill payers are likely to benefit.
By Andrew Dykes
25/08/2022, 11:41 am Updated: 25/08/2022, 11:57 am
© PARui Vieira/PA Wire
Rui Vieira/PA Wire

The utility said it would contribute 10% of energy supply profits to the British Gas Energy Support Fund “for the duration of the energy crisis”, backdated to the start of 2022.

British Gas posted pre-tax profits of £98 million for the first half of 2022 – a slide of over 40% on last year – though said it would round up its contribution to £12 million to ensure more funding is available through the winter.

“This will help the most financially vulnerable customers who are struggling to pay their bills,” the company said in a statement.

Centrica chief executive Chris O’Shea added: “The current cost of living crisis requires all of us to think differently. As a responsible business we want to do more to support our customers during this difficult time. Committing ten percent of our profits for the duration of the energy crisis will mean we can target help at those who need it the most.”

Mr O’Shea said the group had donated £18m to the British Gas Energy Support Fund so far this year, and that an additional £2m investment was made through the British Gas Energy Trust to fund a further 20 money advice centres.

However, British Gas’ results pale in comparison to those of its parent, which reported adjusted operating profits of £1.3bn for the first half of 2022.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme Paul de Leeuw, director of the RGU Energy Transition Institute at Robert Gordon University said British Gas’ commitment would only help around 0.5% of its 7.5 million customers.

“They’ve got 7.5 million energy customers in the UK, so if you look at the money that is available, it’s probably going to benefit around 40,000 people max, so that’s 0.5% of their customer base,” Mr de Leeuw said.

He noted that the enlarged £12m donation amounted to roughly 1% of Centrica’s profits.

“99.5% of Centrica and British Gas customers are probably not going to see any benefit from this,” he added.

UK tabloid The Sun joined the criticism too, noting in an editorial column that Centrica “can do so much more,” whilst excoriating other energy majors such as BP and Shell for what it described as “scandalously vast war profits.”

